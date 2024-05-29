The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury is defending her use of the controversial weight loss drug Ozempic.

“After 40, we all know, it’s very, very hard to lose weight,” Stanbury, 48, said during a recent episode of the “Uncut & Uncensored” podcast. “I met so many 40-year-old women going, ‘How have you done it?’ And I don’t want to lie to you. I told you, I used Ozempic, which I think is one of the best tools if you’re able to use it.”

While Stanbury noted that an “unhappy, depressed woman” is “not much fun to be around,” she added that she’s “truly happy now.”

“What did Kate Moss say? ‘Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels.’ There’s something to be said for that,” Stanbury said, adding that Ozempic has given her “complete confidence” to wear a bikini.

After using the medication, which is intended for patients with type 2 diabetes and not recommended for casual weight loss, Stanbury said she realized that “hard core training” tends to make her hungrier.

“My body is quite small and responds really really fast to things,” she explained. “[My husband] Sergio [Carrallo] is always like, ‘Oh, my God, look at your body or your abs or your arm.’ It doesn’t take a lot to get the shape back for me. And if you’re lean and skinny in where you were before, again, you’ll see differences much faster.”

Carrallo, 29, who wed Stanbury in December 2021, noted, “From a professional background in sports, I think you’ve found your balance now.” He added that Stanbury now has to “learn how to maintain that weight.”

“I’m not looking to win body of the year award,” Stanbury said. “I’m comfortable in pictures. I don’t have those awful arms that go back and you feel flappy, and all the things that I didn’t like about myself. Now, I’m extremely happy when I see myself in pictures.”

She continued: “My face is symmetrical. I don’t have this weird lip thing that was going up on the show. One side went up more than the other because the top of the lip filler from years ago had migrated above my lips. And that’s the thing about fillers, they move around your face.”

While Stanbury noted that Carrallo was initially “dead against” her use of the weight loss drug, he noted that the result of Ozempic is “amazing” and added that the problem is “people get addicted to it.”

“Everything with a balance is healthy. You did it right. You did it for — I don’t know, you probably lied to me — a month, as far as I know it was probably three months,” he said, which led Stanbury to admit it was closer to three months. “Thank God you stop[ped], and then you manage to get the balance with eating habits and then you are now good and healthy.”