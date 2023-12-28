Mikayla Nogueira Hawken is not here for Ozempic accusations.

The beauty star, 25, opened up about her weight loss journey via TiKTok on Wednesday, December 27. In the clip, she responded to a follower’s comment accusing her of using the diabetes medication to lose weight. “LMAOOO SHES ON OZEMPIC,” the troll wrote on a social media video of Nogueira Hawken celebrating Christmas with husband Cody Hawken on Monday, December 25.

“I don’t know why these comments affect me as much as they do, but as someone who the last six months has been in eating disorder recovery offline … it just sucks,” Nogueira Hawken said, explaining, “In recovery I happen to have lost 30 pounds because I was struggling with binge-eating disorder and when you go through recovery and you stop binging sometimes you’ll lose weight with that … But to just put in all that work for months to recover from something that was literally nearly taking your life away multiple times to just be hit with ‘Laugh my ass off she’s on Ozempic,’ it just sucks.”

Nogueira Hawken added that the comments “take away from anyone who puts in the extreme and restraint to get healthy.”

Although Nogueira Hawken told followers she will “never personally do Ozempic,” because she doesn’t want to “cheat” her recovery, she made it clear that she “does not judge” others who are using the drug.

“If it’s working for you, let it work,” she said, adding, “For me, I don’t think that would be good for my recovery therefore I will never do it … I need to develop a healthy relationship with food and exercise and my body image and the way that I think about how I look and that is extremely difficult. Ozempic just would not be the path for me.”

Nogueira Hawken concluded her video by telling fans, “Yes, I have lost weight. I’ve done it completely naturally, normally and [by making] better food choices, better life choices. But I am proud of myself that I’ve done it entirely healthy … That’s a huge deal for me.”

This is not the first time Nogueira Hawken has addressed comments about her weight on social media. In May, she responded to comments claiming that she had “gained so much weight.”

“I am the highest weight I’ve ever been in my life,” Nogueira Hawken said.“It was very difficult for me to accept that I am going to be at my highest weight I’ve ever been on my wedding day.”

Related: Celebrities Who've Spoken About the Ozempic Weight Loss Trend Ozempic has become a hot topic when it comes to weight loss — with some stars confirming they have used the drug while others denied it. Chelsea Handler admitted during a January 2023 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she unknowingly took the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is traditionally used to improve […]

She explained to fans that after putting in “a lot of work” she accepted her body and was still “so so excited to get married just the way I am,” however, “Comments like this make it a little more challenging because it makes me feel like I’m wrong for being in the body that I’m in.”

Nogueira Hawken and Hawken tied the knot in July during a Rhode Island ceremony.