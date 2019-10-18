



Venus Williams does not play games when it comes to her health. The tennis great revealed her secrets to staying fit despite an admitted love for “junk food” in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“I love junk food, but I just got off tour and I started eating junk food. Honestly, I started feeling so bad I had to stop,” the 39-year-old star explained to Us. “[I had] donuts. It was bad. I had pancakes. I ordered pancakes at 5 in the morning with jet lag. It’s so bad. I was like, ‘No, I can’t live like this. I was literally like, ‘How do I get a salad? I’m so desperate for a salad.”’

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who said she feels her strongest when she’s eating a balanced diet, went on to detail some of her tips for keeping her mind and body working at its highest potential. “I [eat] lots of greens, lots of fiber. That kind of covers it, so your body’s well nourished,”she said.“[I get] lots of sleep, very important. Very important for me especially since I train. My body just requires so much sleep because of that.”

She continued: “I also travel with a lot of supplements, and I have a specific kit just for anti-virals. I have olive leaf extract, oregano oil. I have garlic, I have lysine and vitamin C. Everyone’s like, ‘Venus, can I get them?’ Everyone comes to me for [my supplements] because I literally cannot get sick. I buy supplements and I have a special [kit] I put them in, it’s always there. Because then you’re like, ‘Oh sh—t, I wish I had that stuff’ and you’re in Timbuktu.”

Besides needing to staying healthy for work, the Florida native admits her sister Serena Williams’ daughter, Alexis, is also a motivating factor. “The hard part though is if you do get sick and you’re like, ‘Oh man, I can’t go see the baby’, and you put yourself in quarantine. But you’re just like, ‘FaceTime me please.”’

Venus, who is partnering with Clorox® Disinfecting Wipes in an effort to keep the public safe from germs, pointed out that germs which can cause the common cold tend to lurk in some unexpected places. “Obviously, it’s very important for me to stay healthy because my job requires that you are healthy. I just keep wipes everywhere,” she continued.“In [my] carry on, in my dog bag and my racket bag, and that covers all the bases. I [wipe down] things you don’t think of, like when you’re in your hotel room. Nobody really uses the [hotel room] phone, but every now and then you have to [make a] call. So, I always have my wipes.”

