Victoria Beckham Has Fruit Plate Instead of Cake for 38th Birthday

Victoria Beckham attends the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. Kevin Mazur/VF12/WireImage

Victoria Beckham has some serious willpower!

The super-slim star, who turned 38 Tuesday, posted a picture of her celebratory birthday dessert — fruit!

"Birthday lunch!!! Such a lovely day!!!! X vb," she tweeted Tuesday along with a photo of a summer fruit plate filled with mango, pineapple, oranges, an assortment of berries and "Happy Birthday Victoria" scripted around the plate's edges in chocolate syrup.

Victoria Beckham's Birthday Fruit
Victoria Beckham's Birthday Lunch on April 17, 2012. Twitter.com

Her healthy dessert comes as no surprise. Going by the slim star's reported eating habits, sugary sweets aren't in order even on her special days.

While dining at Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills last month, an onlooker has told Us Weekly about the star's recent eating habits. "All I saw her eat was arugula — not even any salad dressing!"

But even though she didn't indulge in a piece of buttercream frosted cake, Victoria was properly feted with several birthday festivities.

Her husband of 12 years David Beckham and their four children, sons Brooklyn, 12, Romeo, 9, Cruz, 7, and daughter Harper, 8 months, decked out their home with purple and white balloons and four bouquets of roses and a banner that reads "Happy Birthday Mummy!"

beckham bday
facebook.com

""Having a lovely day with my boys and baby Harper!!" Victoria shared along with a pic of her b-day decorations posted on her newly launched Facebook fan page."

Not to mention, she even received celebratory flowers from her star BFF Eva Longoria.

"Thank you Eva Longoria for such beautiful flowers!!! super chic! X vb" she tweeted.

