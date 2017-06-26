Feeling like a new woman #ISurvivedTheDetox A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:11am PDT

A spa weekend does the body good! The Hills alum Kristin Cavallari shared a sexy snap of herself looking fit and trim while enjoying a relaxing weekend away in Palm Springs, California, on Sunday, June 25.

In the revealing pic, the former reality starlet, who has more than 2.7 million Instagram followers, posed in a barely there black bikini and paired the look with black glasses at the We Care Spa.

“Feeling like a new woman,” Cavallari, 30, captioned the photo “#ISurvivedTheDetox.”

The jewelry and shoe designer, who’s married to former NFL star Jay Cutler, shared a second snap hours later, sitting in a tepee. The star offered fans a reflective message along with the snap.

“Coming home feeling fresh and relaxed. Thanks to the hubs for letting me having a couple days to myself and staying with the kids,” she wrote of her spa detox trip.

The NY Times best-selling author and mother of three children— sons Camden, 4, Jaxon, 3, and daughter Saylor, 19 months — opened up to Us Weekly on Friday, June 23 about her life and imperfect marriage to her athlete husband.

“God, I’ll be the first to admit it — especially with three little kids! It’s hard. You have to make time for each other and try to get out of routine here and there. It’s much easier said than done. It really is difficult sometimes,” she told Us. “We have a lot of great tools that we learned from therapy and I think that was the most beneficial part. Just learning how to communicate and walking away with some great tools, which we’ll always be able to use.”

The duo moved to Nashville with their three children to pursue a new opportunity after Cutler was released by the Chicago Bears. Cutler will provide NFL commentary for Fox Sports.

“Selfishly I’m excited for him to be safe from now on. It will be nice not to see him get hit anymore and it will be nice to have him around a lot more,” she admitted. “And I’m just excited for this new career. He’ll be doing NFL commentary so it’s a great way for him to stay involved in football without having to get hit every week” she shared. “I’m very excited for the future for him.”

