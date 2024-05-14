Whoopi Goldberg is the latest celeb to shed weight through the help of diabetes medications like Mounjaro and Ozempic.

During the Monday, May 13, episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Goldberg revealed that Mounjaro helped her lose the weight of “almost two people.” Clarkson, 42, prompted the weight loss talk when she quipped that Goldberg, 68, looked younger every time they met, comparing her to Benjamin Button.

“It’s all the weight I’ve lost, because I’ve lost the weight of almost two people,” Goldberg said. “I’m doing that wonderful little shot that works for folks who need some help and it’s been really good for me.”

Clarkson and Goldberg shared uncanny moments of not recognizing themselves on screen due to weight gain. Clarkson’s epiphany came while watching a concert she was planning to release. Goldberg’s moment of realization came when a reviewer thought she was wearing a fat suit while filming Till. Goldberg weighed nearly 300 pounds while playing Mamie Till-Mobley’s mother, Alma Carthan.

“I was indignant. I was like ‘This is not a fat suit. This is me!’ And then you see,” she said.

Clarkson and Goldberg agreed on the sneaky way that weight gain can creep up on people. Goldberg stressed how a few more pounds are frequently the furthest thing from your mind.

“You’re living your life and you’re doing what you need to do — and that’s the last thing you’re thinking about because you’ve got other stuff on your mind,” she told Clarkson. “When you realize it, you go, ‘Well, damn.’ And everyone says, ‘Well, I thought you knew.'”

Clarkson revealed that she’s also taking medication to “break down the sugar” but did not specify what she was taking. She only stressed that it was not Ozempic.

“Mine is a different one than people assume, but I ended up having to [take medication] too because my blood work got so bad,” Clarkson said.

Goldberg has been remarkably candid about all corners of her life in the wake of her new memoir, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, and Me. Released earlier this month, it goes deep into Goldberg’s hardscrabble childhood and her struggles with addiction both as a child and later in life. Goldberg became a “very high-functioning” cocaine addict when she came to Hollywood. A moment of clarity shook her out of her second bout with addiction.

“I thought I could handle the cocaine thing. It didn’t seem dangerous. Everybody seemed to have access to it, even on TV and movie sets,” Goldberg wrote. “Finally, I had one of those slap-in-the-face moments that make you see pretty f–king clearly that you’ve hit bottom.”