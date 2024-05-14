Kelly Clarkson says she’s taking weight-loss medication, but clarified that it’s not Ozempic.

Clarkson, 42, opened up about her health on the Monday, May 13 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while getting on the topic of weight loss with her guest, Whoopi Goldberg.

“Every time I run into you, you look younger!” she told Goldberg. “You’re like Benjamin Button. It’s, like, crazy every time you walk in!”

“First of all, it’s all the weight I’ve lost,” Goldberg, 68, responded. “I’ve lost almost two people.”

“I have lost a lot as well,” Clarkson said, to which Goldberg replied, “I see. I am doing that wonderful shot that works for folks who need some help, and it’s been really good for me.”

“Mine is a different one that people assume,” Clarkson said, “but I ended up having to do that too because my bloodwork got so bad.”

The inaugural American Idol champion added, “My doctor chased me for, like, two years. I was like, ‘No, I’m afraid of it.’ I already have thyroid problems. I was afraid. Everybody thinks it’s Ozempic, but it’s not. It’s something else. But it’s something that aids in helping break down the sugar” because her body “doesn’t do it right.”

Meanwhile, Ozempic has become a major buzzword in Hollywood circles, with some stars confirming that they’ve used the drug and others denying it. Ozempic, which was created to help with high blood pressure or manage type 2 diabetes, is also being used to lose weight quickly. Doctors, however, have not recommended its use or those of similar drugs like Wegovy or Mounjaro for casual weight loss.

On Clarkson’s talk show, Goldberg said that she had once weighed 300 pounds.

“My heaviest, I was like 203 [pounds], and I’m 5’3 and a half,” Clarkson said, adding, “It’s funny though because people assumed, ‘Oh, she must have been miserable or depressed or whatever,’ and I was like, ‘No.’ I was not.”

Back in January, the “Since U Been Gone” singer revealed on her show that she was diagnosed with prediabetes before losing weight.

“Well, I wasn’t shocked,” she said. “I was a tiny bit overweight. But I wasn’t shocked by it. … [T]hey were like, ‘You’re prediabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet.’”

Clarkson said she waited two years until she finally decided, “OK, I’ll do something about it.”

She told People earlier this year that she tends to eat a “healthy mix” of foods. “And 90 percent of the time, I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

She had also credited her weight loss with living in New York City, where walking is “quite the workout,” and spending time with her kids — daughter River, 9, and son, Remington, 8, whom she shares with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock.