Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock’s split led to a lengthy legal battle that shows no signs of slowing down.

Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the singer and talk show host, 41, filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. That sparked a series of lawsuits over spousal support, custody of their two children daughter River and son Remington, Clarkson’s Montana ranch and more.

In addition to going to court against her ex, Clarkson was also sued by her former father-in-law, Narvel Blackstock, and his management company, Starstruck Management Group, which Brandon also works for. The company claimed that Clarkson owed them millions of dollars in unpaid fees. Clarkson, for her part, countersued the organization and claimed they were not properly licensed.

Keep scrolling to see all of Clarkson and Brandon’s legal woes since their split:

Montana Ranch Debacle

The exes’ former home was a central subject in their divorce proceedings. Clarkson was the sole owner of the property, and she bought it on her own. Brandon previously testified that he wished to leave the entertainment industry and become a full-time rancher. Clarkson, for her part, wanted to sell the house but Brandon claimed he needed the property for his work.

Throughout their divorce, Brandon was residing at the property and claimed he could not afford to live anywhere else at the time. In August 2021, a judge ruled that Brandon would be responsible for the costs of maintaining the ranch, which was estimated to be $81,000 per month, while the legal battle continued. Clarkson attempted to have her ex evicted but lost the bid.

In January 2022, Clarkson agreed to give Brandon a five percent share of the ranch. Five months later, Brandon moved out and bought his own Montana home.

Starstruck Sues Clarkson

In September 2020, three months after separating from Brandon, Clarkson was sued by the father-son duo’s company, which she’d been working with since 2007. According to court documents obtained by Variety in September 2020, Starstruck Management Group filed a claim against the singer alleging that she owed them $1.4 million in unpaid commissions in addition to the $1.9 million she already paid. They also claimed that Clarkson owed the company commission for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice.

Related: Kelly Clarkson's Candid Quotes About Brandon Blackstock Split Keeping it real. Kelly Clarkson surprised some when she filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock on June 4, 2020, after nearly seven years of marriage. At the time, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple “clashed on so many levels and being in quarantine together [amid the coronavirus pandemic] heightened their problems […]

Clarkson Countersues

In November 2020, Clarkson countersued and alleged that Blackstock and the company violated the California Labor Code by “procuring, offering, promising, or attempting to procure employment or engagements” without being properly licensed, per docs obtained by People at the time.

Starstruck’s attorney Bryan Freedman released a statement to People about the lawsuit and brought up that Clarkson also had licensed representation in addition to her former spouse’s company.

“While Starstruck Management Group provided talent management services on her behalf, it did so at all times that CAA was her agency of record,” the statement read. “It is unfortunate that Kelly is again attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck to try and achieve some perceived advantage in her ongoing custody and divorce proceedings.”

In November 2023, a California labor commissioner ruled that Brandon overcharged Clarkson when he was her music manager. According to docs obtained by TMZ, Brandon owed his ex-wife $2,641,374 in commissions.

Divorce Settlement

In March 2020, two years after filing for divorce, the pair settled. Clarkson was awarded primary custody of her two kids; River, 9, and Remington, 7, will stay with Brandon one weekend a month in Montana or Los Angeles. The singer also agreed to pay $45,601 a month in child support until their children “reach the age of eighteen.”

Clarkson also agreed to pay Brandon spousal support of $115,000 monthly until January 2024. She also paid a one-time, tax-free fee of $1,326,161.

Related: Kelly Clarkson’s Most Savage Lyric Swaps After Brandon Blackstock Split Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock have settled their divorce — and the musician is getting her feelings about the split out via song. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock after nearly seven years of marriage. The pair’s legal battle quickly turned messy as they fought over custody of […]

Clarkson Accuses Blackstock of Labor Violations

In March 2024, Clarkson sued Brandon and Starstruck for fees dating back to 2007, when she first signed on with their agency. Billboard reported that Clarkson was seeking “any and all commissions, fees, profits, advances, producing fees or other monies” that she previously paid to the group arguing that Starstruck violated state labor rules.