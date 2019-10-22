



Given that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely regarded as one of (if not the most) fit celebrities in Hollywood, you’d think his gym bag would be full of strictly workout aids. However, the longtime actor, 47, recently revealed the surprising things he brings to work out!

Instead of hitting up his local gym, the Baywatch star goes to the Iron Paradise, a state-of-the-art workout facility he built inside of his Virginia home. Inside his Project Rock 90 bag, part of his Project Rock line with Under Armor, Johnson keeps his top-selling wireless headphones.

He also brings along a Maui doll — the character he played in Moana — that his youngest daughters, Jasmine and Tiana Gia, gave him. The former professional wrestler also keeps a “love note” from his wife, Lauren Hashian, in his bag.

Beyond the precious reminders of his loved ones, Johnson admits that he drinks tequila ahead of his workouts. He takes a “morning nip” of his forthcoming and highly anticipated spirit. Seeing as his Instagram bio reads, “Mana. Gratitude. Tequila,” we have no doubt that his namesake brand will be top-notch.

Other oddball items in his bag include a magic eight ball to answer pressing questions he may have and a figurine of himself. On top of that, Johnson brings along “lion dogs” as a post-workout snack. “They look like hot dogs, but they’re called ‘lion dogs’ and they’re actually made from the intestines and the blood from lions,” he explains.

Clearly, it takes a lot more than protein powder to keep “The Rock” motivated!