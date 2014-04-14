Thanks a billion, Rita Ora! At the MTV Movie Awards Sunday, April 13, Ora and co-presenter Jessica Alba had the enviable honor of bestowing the 2014 award for "Best Shirtless Performance" to Zac Efron. The That Awkward Moment hunk, who beat out Leonardo DiCaprio (Wolf of Wall Street), Jennifer Aniston (We're the Millers) Sam Clafin (The Hunger Games: Catching Fire) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor), ascended to the stage to grab his Golden Popcorn statue in a tight-fitting denim button-up shirt that emphasized his very famous chiseled pecs.

"Thank you so much guys, this is an awesome award," a smiling Efron, 26, said. "I don't really know what to say but thank you. Thank you so much to my fans!" As he stumbled for more words, "How We Do" singer Ora, 23, snuck behind and ripped open his shirt, revealing his bronzed, buff torso. Ora then sheepishly closed the shirt briefly before Efron went ahead and threw off the top entirely — flexing and saluting his fans.

It's Efron's first major TV appearance since his reported L.A. skid row fight late last month.

