Exclusive

90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Drops 90 Lbs After Liposuction: Before and After Photos

By
90 Day Fiance’s Angela Deem Drops 90 Lbs After Lipo Before and After Photos
 TLC
5
1 / 5
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

An Update

Viewers will see how Angela and Michael’s relationship was tested during her procedures.

Back to top