Ali Fedotowsky isn’t afraid to get real about all the changes her postpartum body goes through — including saggy skin and belly fat — because she’s learned to embrace her body’s imperfections.

Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, welcomed their daughter, Molly, in 2016 and their son, Riley, was born in May 2018. The former Bachelorette has tackled the challenges of motherhood including an overlooked aspect of the role — loving her own skin.

In a blog post in July 2018, Fedotowsky revealed that she had received compliments from people praising that she “bounced back” to her pre-pregnancy figure. She wrote that, “While I appreciate the positive comments … I’m just good at picking out clothes that flatter my body and hide my tummy.” The same month, she told Us Weekly that she wanted her social media followers to see what can really happen to a woman’s body after giving birth.

“I didn’t want to be showing an unrealistic depiction of what my post-pregnancy body looks like,” she told Us.

Fedotowsky began documenting her body’s journey with candid photos on Instagram, which showed off aspects of her figure that are typically shrouded in shame. Her followers’ response to her honesty was overwhelming. She wrote on her Instagram Story in July 2018, “You guys have me legit ugly crying right now! Happy tears.”

In November 2018, she penned a post that transformed negative aspects of her body into elements of strength. “When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20’s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there,” she wrote.

The former reality TV star added, “My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved. And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home. Sometimes what we see as ‘flaws’ on the outside, are actually what make us stunningly beautiful on the inside.”

