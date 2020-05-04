Feeling proud poolside! Ali Fedotowsky posted a body-positive bikini shot on Friday, May 1.

“Felt strong and beautiful in this moment and wanted to document it,” the former Bachelorette, 35, wrote alongside the selfie. “No other caption needed. #everybodyisbeautiful.”

Fellow Bachelor alum Jamie Otis commented on the social media upload with a heart emoji, while Tiffany Thornton wrote, “You ARE strong and beautiful!”

The Massachusetts native, who shares Molly, 3, and Riley, 23 months, with her husband, Kevin Manno, has been vocal about loving her post-pregnancy body since becoming a mom.

“When I look at myself in the mirror I can’t help but notice that my hips are wider than they used to be, my wrinkles are deeper than when I was in my 20’s, and my stomach has lumps and bumps that didn’t used to be there,” the blogger captioned a November 2018 Instagram post. “My wrinkles are deeper because I’ve spent countless sleepless nights making sure my kiddos are cared for, fed, and loved. And my belly is extra squishy because it spent 18 months making sure two sweet little babies had a place to call home. Sometimes what we see as ‘flaws’ on the outside, are actually what make us stunningly beautiful on the inside.”

The Home and Family star opened up the following year about being “accepting” of her body as long as she is “taking care of it.”

Fedotowsky explained in a November 2019 post: “At the end of the day it doesn’t matter what my body looks like but it ABSOLUTELY matters how healthy my body is. Today, I’m so dang proud of this body of mine. And I vow to try to treat it better both physically and mentally for my children, and for my husband (because they need me), but most importantly for me.”

She and Manno, 36, welcomed Molly in 2016 and tied the knot the following year. Riley arrived in 2018.

When it comes to baby No. 3, the couple are considering adoption. “I like the idea of having a big family but not being pregnant,” Fedotowsky told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2019. “That way, also, we’re helping a child that really, really needs [it]. … It’s not like we have to get pregnant now because I’m pregnant for nine months and then we want the kids to be close in age, [so] we could do it later. And I think that’d be really special.”