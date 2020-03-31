Keep moving! Biggest Loser trainers Steve Cook and Erica Lugo revealed how to stay fit while bingeing your favorite TV shows and staying indoors.

Getting ready for The Biggest Loser season finale on Tuesday, March, 31 — and staying safe amid coronavirus quarantine orders — doesn’t mean workouts have to stop. Cook and Lugo told Us Weekly exclusively that there are plenty of exercises to do while sitting and watching TV.

“Use your commercial breaks wisely,” the trainers told Us on Monday, March 30, noting viewers can “do a different exercise during each commercial break.”

The key is to switch things up with every new commercial break.

“Focus on changing the movement, if you did push-ups last commercial than do a lower body (squats/lunges) or core (plank/crunches) moment next,” the TV fitness pros explained. “It’s amazing how much you can get done during 2-3 minutes.”

Stars including Kevin Hart, Ashley Graham and Ashley Tisdale have embraced at-home workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic, and with the help of the TV trainers, fans can boost their fitness goals as well.

“I love doing burpees,” the High School Musical alum, 34, told Us exclusively on March 26, pointing to the Mate To Go program at Training Mate as her source for go-to quarantine workouts.

“There’s this energy that [my trainer] Luke [Milton] brings to everything and it just makes you happy and excited,” she added.

While some people might want a high-intensity 45-minute workout like Tisdale, others may opt for a lower-impact routine, which is where the reality TV trainers from The Biggest Loser come in.

Trainer and Biggest Loser host Bob Harper, who had a heart attack in February 2017, told Us in January that he feels a new connection to the show’s contestants following his own fitness recovery.

“I relate to the contestants so much more because, before my heart attack, I was doing crazy crossfit workouts,” he told Us exclusively on January 24. “I felt like I was in the best shape of my life. I was big, jacked and all that. After my heart attack, I couldn’t walk around a city block without being winded.”

Scroll down to see what other helpful tricks and tips the Biggest Loser trainers suggest you do for exercise while sitting and binge-watching TV amid the coronavirus quarantine.

Don’t miss The Biggest Loser finale airing on USA Tuesday, March 31, at 9 p.m. ET.