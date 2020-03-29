Workout buddies! Ashley Tisdale revealed the one exercise that her husband, Christopher French, can’t stand, but she loves.

“I love doing like the burpees,” Tisdale, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday March 26, while promoting the Mate To Go program at Training Mate that she swears by for at-home workouts.

She continued: “Chris, my husband, is like, ‘Not the burpees!’ And I’m like, ‘Yes! I love my burpees!’”

The Carol’s Second Act star turns to her trainer, Luke Milton, the cofounder of Training Mate, who is offering unlimited workouts for $99 a month — with all the proceeds going to the staff amid the coronavirus pandemic — for her workout needs.

“There’s this energy that Luke brings to everything and it just makes you happy and excited,” Tisdale explained of the at-home workouts. “Like I said, it’s just so hard at the same time. I feel sore! I’m like, ‘This is crazy.’”

The High School Musical actress admitted that during the uncertain times of quarantine, she has let her fitness program be a way to reset.

“It’s something that I absolutely love and look forward to and it’s keeping me occupied and healthy at home,” she told Us.

Milton explained to Us that the exercises don’t require any special equipment either. Fans can use water bottles, wine bottles, backpacks with dirty laundry in them and more to “provide resistance for our bodies and for our muscles.”

In addition to the 45-minute high intensity workouts, Tisdale has kept her mind clear thanks to meditation and yoga while being stuck indoors.

“I had to step away from the news a little bit. I was fully immersed and it was not helping my mental health at all,” the Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum said. “I have to kind of step away and, just, kind of be present. I think that’s the biggest thing, is just being present in the moment.”

With reporting from Carly Sloan

