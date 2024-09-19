Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Body

Florence Pugh’s Best Body Positivity Quotes Through the Years: ‘Respect People, Respect Bodies’

By
Florence Pugh’s Best Body Positivity Quotes Through the Years red hat
6
Florence Pugh at the London Critics' Circle Film Awards, February 2023.Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Florence Pugh has never been afraid to call out unattainable Hollywood beauty standards throughout her career.

In 2019, Pugh famously hit back at a review that compared the size of her thighs to those of the WWE pro Saraya Jade Bevis (a.k.a. Paige), who she portrayed in the movie Fighting With My Family.

“Oh dear,” she tweeted in response to the Evening Standard’s story that March. “Singling out my ‘chunky’ thighs doesn’t help normalizing an ‘all shape & size’ Hollywood. In fact that’s part of the problem. I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams.”

The Oscar nominee has also sparked conversation with several of her stunning red carpet looks. In particular, the pink, see-through dress she donned at the Valentino Haute Couture Fashion Show in July 2022 made headlines as it showed off her nipples.

woman with shopping bags and credit card

Deal of the Day

Amazon's 'Best of Summer' Sale Offers up to 50% Off Top-Sellers! View Deal

Clapping back at haters, she wrote via Instagram at the time, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. … It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

Scroll below to read Pugh’s most empowering body positivity quotes over the years.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Florence Pugh Update

Florence Pugh

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.