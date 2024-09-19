Florence Pugh has never been afraid to call out unattainable Hollywood beauty standards throughout her career.

In 2019, Pugh famously hit back at a review that compared the size of her thighs to those of the WWE pro Saraya Jade Bevis (a.k.a. Paige), who she portrayed in the movie Fighting With My Family.

“Oh dear,” she tweeted in response to the Evening Standard’s story that March. “Singling out my ‘chunky’ thighs doesn’t help normalizing an ‘all shape & size’ Hollywood. In fact that’s part of the problem. I do hope people take more away from the film than the circumference of my hams.”

The Oscar nominee has also sparked conversation with several of her stunning red carpet looks. In particular, the pink, see-through dress she donned at the Valentino Haute Couture Fashion Show in July 2022 made headlines as it showed off her nipples.

Clapping back at haters, she wrote via Instagram at the time, “What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio. … It isn’t the first time and certainly won’t be the last time a woman will hear what’s wrong with her body by a crowd of strangers, what’s worrying is just how vulgar some of you men can be.”

