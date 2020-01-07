Exercise

When you’ve had your legs insured for $2.2 million, you’re making a big statement about the importance of your body. Klum says her favorite workout is running along the West Side Highway in New York City, but she’s also into hiking, trampolining, yoga, circuit training and tennis. And she works out less than you’d think. “I don’t really exercise that much,” the businesswoman told the site. “I don’t think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit [regularly], I think that’s important.”