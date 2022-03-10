Putting in the work. While reflecting on his nearly 100-pound weight loss, Quinton Aaron exclusively told Us Weekly that going to the gym hasn’t been part of his routine — yet.

“I actually haven’t started working out yet. People gonna be mad when I say that because you know how they say it’s 80 [percent] what you eat and the other 20 is working out? That’s literally the truth,” Aaron, 37, explained to Us on Wednesday, March 9. “I switched up my eating. I got rid of a lot of bad habits as far as what I was consuming.”

For the Blind Side star, the personal decision helped him go from 559 pounds to 440 pounds in less than one year. “A lot of people put on a lot of weight during the pandemic just by creating a bunch of unhealthy habits and tending to the already unhealthy habits,” the actor said. “So, I basically decided enough is enough. Once I changed my mindset then the rest became easier.”

The New York native, who has plans to lose 40 more pounds in the next two months, explained that the lifestyle shift was a “conscious choice” for himself.

“I don’t feel pressure from acting. I love what I do as an actor, but I don’t let the industry or my career dictate how I choose to live my life. For me it was deeper than that,” Aaron noted. “I’m still single, never married and I have no children. Not only do I want a family, I wanna be around and be present and be able to have the energy and the stamina to withstand everything that it’s gonna take to endure that family.”

He continued: “Those were like my main motivations, but on top of that, I do at the same time have goals within my career that I want to do. It just wasn’t my main motivation, but it was part of the journey. It’s part of the process.”

The Be Kind Rewind actor credited a diet change, daily walks and his faith as main forms of support, saying, “I’m a Christian. I do my daily walks and talk to God and I believe he’s helped me out on his journey. I’ve been praying for a long time for him to help me.”

