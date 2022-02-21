Feeling good! Quinton Aaron revealed his nearly 100-pound weight loss after focusing on his health to start the new year.

The Blind Side actor, 37, told TMZ on Monday, February 21, that after gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic — due, in part, to eating more chocolate — he switched up his eating habits and has since gone from 559 pounds to 462.

“I used the new year as a way to get a new me,” the Baby Pact actor told the outlet on Monday, noting that he used to eat two jumbo-sized KitKat packs and two Reese’s packs every morning.

The New York native recalled consuming a lot of bread and topping off his meals out with some sort of chocolate dessert. Aaron added that he would sometimes eat two large sandwiches in one sitting before he took control of his weight toward the end of 2021.

The Nomadic Leo Entertainment CEO explained that he has since cut candy bars and bread from his diet, substituting them for salads. He is now following the keto diet, fasting, walking and doing stretching exercises, according to the outlet.

Aaron’s current weight loss goal is to drop another 64 pounds by his late mother’s birthday on May 10. The goal would bring him back to his weight from The Blind Side movie, in which he famously played real-life athlete Michael Oher alongside Sandra Bullock.

The musician previously vowed to slim down following an uncomfortable incident in 2014 when he was kicked off a flight for taking up an extra economy seat. At the time, the actor weighed 550 pounds.

“As I saw the seats, I’m literally hoping that no one had to sit next to me because I knew it wasn’t going to work if they did,” Aaron told ABC News in April 2014.

The Quinton Aaron Foundation founder, who is determined to eliminating bullying in schools, recalled grabbing his bag to get off “as quick as possible” once he was asked to move. “It was embarrassing,” he added.

Aaron didn’t let the incident damper his spirits. Instead, it fueled him to find a new weight loss goal.

“I live in California. I want to go to the beach in the summertime with a tank top on and have girls chasing me down the beach one day,” he said at the time.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!