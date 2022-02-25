‘The Blind Side’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

An inspiring tale. Sandra Bullock and Quinton Aaron starred in the biographical sports film The Blind Side, bringing a true story to life on the big screen.

The Blind Side was based on Michael Lewis’ 2006 book, The Blind Side: Evolution of a Game. The movie, which was released in November 2009, followed athlete Michael Oher’s (Aaron) journey to the NFL after being adopted by Leigh Anne Tuohy (Bullock) and Sean Tuohy (Tim McGraw). Bullock’s performance, in particular, was lauded and earned her an Academy Award for Best Actress.

However, the Proposal star initially turned down the role. “This is the film I said no to. If I had thought this was going to be my golden ticket,” she told PA in 2010. “It just was such odd circumstances and things came together in a way that I just didn’t see coming. … That’s what makes it so overwhelming and unexpected.”

Oher, for his part, took issue with the film after it became a box office success. “Michael liked the book, but when the movie came out he was just starting his rookie year, and I think he was hazed [about the movie] constantly in the trenches,” Lewis told Bloomberg in 2010. “So he refused to go see it, he didn’t go to any of the premieres, he didn’t come to the Oscars — he didn’t identify himself with it.”

The former Baltimore Ravens right tackle later shared his own two cents on the project. “I’m not trying to prove anything,” he told ESPN in 2015. “People look at me, and they take things away from me because of a movie. They don’t really see the skills and the kind of player I am. That’s why I get downgraded so much — because of something off the field.”

He added: “This stuff, calling me a bust, people saying if I can play or not — that has nothing to do with football. It’s something else off the field. That’s why I don’t like that movie.”

Oher played in the NFL for eight seasons. He was chosen by the Baltimore Ravens in the first round of the 2009 draft and stayed on the team until 2013. During his stint with the Ravens, they won Super Bowl XLVII in February 2013. Oher then played for the Tennessee Titans in 2014 and the Carolina Panthers from 2015 to 2016.

