Michael Oher and the Tuohy family are back in the news more than a decade after the release of the 2009 movie The Blind Side, which was supposedly based on their life.

In August 2023, Oher made bombshell claims about his relationships with Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy, claiming that he was never officially adopted by the family.

Oher alleged in a 14-page petition obtained by Us Weekly that the Tuohys convinced him to sign a document in 2004 and “consented on the basis that doing so would make him a member of the Tuohy family, in fact provided him no familial relationship with the Tuohys.” Oher went forward with the lawsuit after allegedly learning in February 2023 that the conservatorship allowed the family legal authority to make business deals in his name, claiming he hasn’t see any money from The Blind Side’s success.

He has asked the court to terminate the conservatorship, prohibit the Tuohy family from continuing to use his name and likeness and is looking for a “fair share of profits,” along with “unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.”

Oher said he was “disheartened by the revelation,” in a statement shared with the New York Post in August 2023.

“This is a difficult situation for my family and me. I want to ask everyone to please respect our privacy at this time,” he continued “For now, I will let the lawsuit speak for itself and will offer no further comment.”

Oher’s story about becoming a football prodigy was the basis of The Blind Side movie, which starred Sandra Bullock as Leigh Anne, Tim McGraw as Sean and Quinton Aaron as Oher, and made over $300 million following its release. After he was taken in by the Tuohys, Oher played at the University of Mississippi for four years before he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2009.

When responding to Oher’s lawsuit, Sean called it “insulting,” noting that the family is “devastated.”

“It’s upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children,” he shared while speaking with the Daily Memphian in August 2023. “But we’re going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Keep scrolling to see what Oher and the Touhy family members are doing now: