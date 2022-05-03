Her Traumatic Upbringing

“My life had been traumatic: I’d gone without any support, financial or emotional when I was younger, and I never had anybody that was watching out for me or being my mentor,” Naomi wrote in an essay for NBC News published in December 2017. “I never dealt with all the stuff that happened to me, so it came out sideways, as depression and anxiety. Depression is partly genetic, and I have it on both sides of my family.”

In her book, the country icon revealed that she was assaulted as a child by her uncle, which is a buried memory that she had to confront amid her mental health treatments. She also detailed the highs and lows of being a teenage mom.