Abs Galore! Orlando Bloom Shares Sweaty, Shirtless Workout

Once a heartthrob, always a heartthrob. Orlando Bloom has been making fans swoon since his days as Will Turner on Pirates of the Caribbean — and nothing has changed almost two decades later.

On Monday, June 27, the Lord of the Rings star, 45, took to social media to share his latest shirtless and sweaty workout routine. “I broke my back when I was 19 and they said I’d never walk again,” he captioned the series of videos from his latest fitness session.

In the first clip, a muscular (and shirtless) Bloom lifts weights while holding one giant barbell with two 5 kg Aussie Strength weight plates on both sides. In the background, his trainer can be heard cheering on his progress as he performs five reps.

The Carnival Row star then takes to the floor to engage his core using an ab roller to perform an ab wheel exercise, doing another five reps with great focus.

The final video shows the movie star working out at a pull-down machine with his back toward the camera. While Bloom is hard at work, the recording pans to show off the actor’s muscular physique. He does ten reps in this clip, and his coach encourages him to have a “big squeeze on top.”

Fans and fellow celebrity friends quickly took to the comments to cheer him on and share their delight. Comedian Chelsea Handler replied, “Oh, well, excuse us! Somebody is walking.” Some of the actor’s followers even tagged his fiancée, Katy Perry, on the post to get her response to the steamy workout.

The “Teenage Dream” singer, 37, and The Three Musketeers actor started their high-profile relationship in 2016. The pair briefly called it quits in 2017 but rekindled their romance in 2018. Bloom proposed to the popstar one year later on Valentine’s Day. While planning their ever-changing nuptials they welcomed a baby girl named Daisy in August 2020. The two have yet to say I do.

While the American Idol judge has not commented on her fiancé’s fitness session, this isn’t the first time Bloom made headlines with his physique. In 2017, the actor was photographed while he was paddleboarding naked.

“My poor son! He’s got a lot to live up to. I broke the internet,” the movie star joked at the time to Radio 1 “Breakfast Show” presenter, Nick Grimshaw. Bloom shares 6-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. “[Getting photographed] was extremely surprising. I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen,” he later added in an interview with Elle UK at the time.

Scroll down to see photos from Orlando Bloom’s shirtless and sweaty workout session.