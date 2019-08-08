Sienna Miller always looks amazing. And while her great style and sunny yet glamorous looks may have made her a fashion icon, her incredibly toned body has made her a fitness and bikini icon too.

The American Woman star, 37, showed off her long, lean muscular limbs and glowing tan in a black one-piece bathing suit while swimming with her boyfriend, Lucas Zwirner, in Saint-Tropez, on Wednesday, August 7. She and the art gallerist (the son of art world star David Zwirner) enjoyed jumping in the ocean and swimming with other friends. But as always, it was the beaming, athletic Miller who was the star.

The British actress — currently playing Roger Ailes’ wife Beth in Showtime’s The Loudest Voice alongside Russell Crowe — has admitted that intense boutique workouts that rely on positive affirmations aren’t exactly for her. “I’ve done SoulCycle a few times,” she told Vogue in 2016. “Sometimes I cringe a little bit at the motivational aspect of it, but that’s just because I’m English and we’re not used to saying, ‘You see your dream! Go get it!’”

Instead, she added, “I do yoga three times a week … more because I’m just searching for some equanimity. It’s very easy to feel exhausted by these schedules and time zones.” And Miller — who has 7-year-old daughter, Marlowe, with ex-boyfriend Tom Sturridge — thinks that emotional wellness is the best way to look great. “I really genuinely believe that you can do all the healthy eating and all the exercise in the world, but that people look their best when they are content in some way,” she told the mag. And a little glow never hurts! “I always look better with a little bit of a tan,” she also said. “So sometimes I’ll just cheat and put fake tan on.”

As for her diet, Miller is equally easygoing. “Cooking is a focus for me,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018, “but I wouldn’t say healthy … I’m more of a home cook: roasts, some Asian food, pastas and sauces and soups. In terms of, like, chia seed and whatever grains, no. I’m like, ‘Fried eggs and Marmite toast!’”

