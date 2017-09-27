Talk about going the extra mile! To get ready for the Nautica Malibu Triathlon on September 17, How To Get Away With Murder star Karla Souza followed a “very intense” workout and eating routine, sweating five days a week (“sometimes only for 30 to 40 minutes”) and went through the entire race (half-mile swim, 17-mile bike ride, four-mile run) every Saturday. But despite the finely tuned regimen, she confessed to still having nerves ahead of race day: “No matter how much I train, every time I’m swimming in the ocean I feel a panic,” she confessed to Us Weekly. Here she outlines a full 24 hours of preparation.