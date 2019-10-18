



Pressing pause? 90 Day Fiancé stars David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan gave Us Weekly an update on their efforts to expand their family.

“I’m good right now at this point,” Annie revealed at a 90 Day Fiancé press mixer earlier this week. “Our relationship is very good. We have each other. We have everything.”

David, 51, chimed in: “We’re traveling a lot. We’ll see. We don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but we say if the two of us stick together …”

Annie then completed her husband’s thought. “Nothing bad’s going to happen!” she said. “No one can get between you.”

David is already the father of adult children from a previous relationship. “We are in a very good place with them,” he told Us. “They’re sad that we’re not living in Kentucky, but they understand. We looked into Florida, and Asia is always on the table for us. We’ll see what happens moving forward. But right now, we’re very content with life. And we love living in Arizona.”

As for the status of their own relationship after a bumpy experience during season 5 of the TLC series, the couple emphasized that they “are in a much better place now.” Annie added: “We still feel like we’re on our honeymoon every day.”

David, meanwhile, compared their marriage to a movie. “For me I feel like our life is 50 First Dates,” he explained. “Every day I want to wake up and make sure she falls in love with me all over again.”

David and Annie met at a karaoke bar in Thailand and got engaged 10 days later. They tied the knot in November 2017.

The duo previously opened up to Us in May about the possibility of having children. “We practice … four or five times a week,” David teased at the time. “Well, there would have to be a surgical procedure for me to have before that’s possible. And we’ve looked at that, so we’ll see. Right now, we’re enjoying life.”

The college professor also joked about adding a pet, of sorts, to their brood. “We could always adopt a little buffalo,” he quipped. “They’re easier to take care of.”

90 Day Fiancé returns to TLC Sunday, November 3, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Ingrid Meilan

