Adam Driver gave insight into his newfound role as a father of two.

“I love it,” Driver, 40, shared during the Monday, January 1, episode of the “SmartLess” podcast. When discussing the near five-year age gap between his two children, the Ferarri star told podcast hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett that his 6-year-old son is “very protective” over his 8-month-old sister.

“I feel like we gave him six years of attention and he’s totally fine,” Driver explained. He shares both kids, whose names have yet to be revealed, with wife Joanne Tucker.

The couple have kept their kids out of the public eye, welcoming their son in 2016 but keeping him a secret for two years. Driver first revealed in December 2023 that he and Tucker — who married in June 2013 — had an 8-month-old daughter.

Related: Celebrities Who Secretly Welcomed Children Scarlett Johansson and more celebrity parents have welcomed “secret” babies over the years. Johansson shares daughter Rose, born in 2014, with ex-husband Romain Dauriac and son Cosmo, born in 2021, with husband Colin Jost. She kept her second pregnancy under wraps, though Jost spilled the beans during a comedy show. “We’re having a baby,” Jost […]

“This time we forgot how much babies suck,” Driver joked on the “SmartLess” podcast. “They don’t tell you anything. They get runny noses, and it just destroys the next three days. They have sleep progressions and they’re teething.”

The actor went on to say he’s “more aware” this time around, noting that kids start to grow “quickly” and he doesn’t want to miss out on anything.

As a father of two, Driver said that he’s trying to “change” how he works in order to be present in his kids’ lives.

“I was working consistently, basically all through my 30s,” he shared during Monday’s podcast. “Now that I have two kids, I’ve been trying to switch how I’ve been working. Now I can’t be gone that long, and I don’t want to be gone that long anymore.”

While Driver keeps his family life private, the actor has spoken at length about falling in love with wife Tucker after they met at Julliard in 2006.

Related: Celebrities Military Veterans: See Who Served in the Army, Navy and More While celebrities like Betty White, Morgan Freeman, Tom Selleck and more made a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, they also felt a higher calling to serve their country. While Freeman was passionate about theater, he decided to turn down a drama scholarship at Jackson State University in order to pursue his air force […]

“She read a lot of books, knew a lot of s–t. She was very composed,” he said of Tucker during a 2019 interview with The New Yorker.

Just like her husband, Tucker has been bitten by the acting bug. They’ve shared the screen in various projects over the years including 2012’s Gayby and 2019’s The Report. She also appeared in a 2016 episode of the HBO show Girls, in which Driver starred.

“She ensures that amidst all this Hollywood craziness, I remain a normal person,” Driver said of Tucker during a 2017 interview. “She’ll persuade me to go and see old friends, even if I’m not really feeling like it. Having a person like that in your life is far more important than a successful career.”