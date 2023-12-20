Adam Driver and wife Joanne Tucker have welcomed their second baby.

“She’s 8 months [now],” Driver, 40, said during a Wednesday, December 20, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark, confirming the newborn’s arrival. “I have a son who’s 6 and … you kind of forget how much babies suck.”

While the Ferrari star noted that he’s not getting “a lot” of sleep at the moment, he is soaking in all the baby milestones.

“I’m remembering this time that I need to enjoy it more. The first time it just went too fast, and I was so anxious for him to develop so he could communicate and tell me what was wrong,” Driver added. “And now, I’m more patient with her. I’m trying to enjoy it more.”

Driver met Tucker, 41, in 2006 while studying acting at Juilliard in New York City. “She read a lot of books, knew a lot of s–t. She was very composed,” he told The New Yorker about Tucker in 2019.

The pair went on to share the screen in various projects including the 2012 film Gayby, 2019’s The Report and a season 5 episode of the Star Wars actor’s hit HBO series, Girls, in 2016.

In addition to joining forces in front of the camera over the years, Driver and Tucker have also used their success to develop their nonprofit, Arts in the Armed Forces, which brings arts programming to active-duty service members, veterans, military support staff of the United States and their families around the world free of charge.

“Life’s s–ty, and we’re all gonna die,” Driver, who joined the armed forces after 9/11, told GQ in August 2014. “You have friends, and they die. You have a disease, someone you care about has a disease, Wall Street people are scamming everyone, the poor get poorer, the rich get richer. That’s what we’re surrounded by all the time. We don’t understand why we’re here, no one’s giving us an answer, religion is vague, your parents can’t help because they’re just people, and it’s all terrible, and there’s no meaning to anything. What a terrible thing to process! Every. Day. And then you go to sleep. But then sometimes, things can suspend themselves for like a minute, and then every once in a while there’s something where you find a connection.”

The lovebirds tied the knot in June 2013 in a destination wedding attended by Driver’s Girls costar and onscreen love interest Lena Dunham. (Tucker revealed in a 2019 interview that the location of their nuptials was Bermuda, where she spent summers as a child.)

“They are very sweet together,” a source told Us Weekly of Driver and Tucker at the time of their wedding. “They’ve been dating forever, years, and live together; [they’re] very comfortable and in love. She was with him before the Girls fame.”

Another insider added: “They both love theater and the arts. She respects him so much. … Everyone on the show is very happy for them.”

During an interview with radio station Z96.3 in 2017, Driver opened up further about what drew him to his wife.

“She ensures that amidst all this Hollywood craziness, I remain a normal person,” he explained. “She’ll persuade me to go and see old friends, even if I’m not really feeling like it. Having a person like that in your life is far more important than a successful career.”

The twosome went on to welcome their first child, a son, in 2016 — but kept the news a secret for almost two years before it made headlines.

“My job is to be a spy — to be in public and live life and have experience. But, when you feel like you’re the focus, it’s really hard to do that,” Driver told The New Yorker in 2019 about his choice to keep his personal life as private as possible.

While the Marriage Story star hasn’t shared any details about his little one, he joked about fatherhood during his 2020 Saturday Night Live hosting gig. “Some facts about me; I’m a husband and a father. It’s in that order though. I’ve been very clear with my son about that, he’s second in everything,” he quipped to the audience, laughing.