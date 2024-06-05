Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof recalled a “freaky” story about one of her sons almost getting kidnapped as a baby.

The Bravo star, 62, told the story during a Tuesday, June 4, appearance on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live alongside fellow guest Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey, saying the incident happened nearly 20 years ago while she was on a shopping trip.

“My nanny and I were there, and security was over further away, and this lady came up and my son was crying and she actually took him out of my nanny’s hands and started going towards the elevator,” Maloof said. “Thank god I had security, but he was in the back looking. The whole thing went down in seconds.”

Maloof and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, share three children: Gavin, 20, and twins Colin and Christian, 18. The reality star did not specify which of her sons was nearly kidnapped, but given the timeline of her story, it seems she was talking about her firstborn.

“It was freaky, but that’s how quickly it can happen … within seconds,” Maloof admitted.

Luckily, her security team was “on top of” the situation and “got” the woman as she was “running towards the escalator.”

Maloof remains grateful for the security team and their quick response to the situation. “I actually thought, ‘Wow, thank god,’ because what if he wasn’t there … [She could have gotten away],” she said.

Her three sons have since remained safe and sound as they’ve entered adulthood. Maloof and Nassif, 61, celebrated their twins’ graduation from high school this year, and in August 2022, the proud dad documented dropping Gavin off for college at the University of Utah.

Maloof and Nassif were married from 2002 to 2013, and during that time, fans met the couple when Maloof starred on RHOBH for the first three seasons. However, Nassif has since said the reality show had a negative impact on their struggling marriage. (In 2014, Nassif and Dr. Terry Dubrow became the stars of Botched, which follows their plastic surgery practice.)

“I don’t think I’d ever do something like that again, especially if look at my background with this,” Nassif told E! News in July 2023 about whether he would do a reality show with his current wife, Brittany Nassif. “I think being on a reality show, it did speed up [mine and Adrienne’s] demise and divorce. I think it was going to happen anyway, eventually.”

Despite their uncoupling, Maloof and Paul remained amicable coparents, with the plastic surgeon saying at the time that he talked to his ex-wife “five, six times a week” for the sake of their children.