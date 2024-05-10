In the words of former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards, “Bravo, Bravo, f—king Bravo.”

Over the years, multiple Bravo reality shows have broken the fourth wall — sometimes more than once. However, there are a few fourth wall breaks more iconic than others.

After what some would call a snoozy season of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo went with a giant fourth wall break in the season 11 finale, which aired in May 2024. After a bombshell 10th season in 2023 that ended with Scandoval, production decided to take things into a different direction. (In March 2023, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix ended their nine-year relationship after it was revealed he had a months-long affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

While season 10 ended with the entire cast rallying around Ariana, she was made to look like the villain in the season 11 finale when her costars went off about her to producers over not filming with Sandoval.

VPR isn’t the only show that’s had a fourth wall break. Below Deck is no stranger to interacting with producers on camera and Captain Lee is all for it.

“Sometimes I think production needs to break the fourth wall more than they do. There’s a lot of situations that didn’t have to happen had they broken the fourth wall that they think is so sacrosanct,” he said on the “Salty With Captain Lee” podcast in September 2023. “There are certain instances where they can take the fourth wall and put it where the sun don’t shine.”

Keep scrolling for some of Bravo’s most iconic fourth wall breaks:

Kenya Moore Is ‘Done’ With Filming

A January 2018 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta showed Kenya storming out of frame, flipping off the cameras and claiming she was “done” with filming.

“I didn’t come to constantly be dragged in the mud,” she yelled. “I don’t give a f–k. I don’t give a f–k about any of them bitches.”

The outburst occurred after a drama-filled dinner with Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams where Kenya was accused of being rude during a trip to Houston.

“I wasn’t rude to nobody at that event. F—k these motherf—king hoes,” she yelled at producers.

Ashton Pienaar’s Near-Death Experience on ‘Below Deck’

During Below Deck season 6 in 2018, Ashton Pienaar called for help from the producers after a tender line wrapped itself up around his ankle. Ashton was quickly pulled off the yacht but a cameraman freed him before there was a major injury — or worse.

Teresa Giudice Flips Off Producers

For most of Real Housewives of New Jersey season 10, Teresa kept her part in the Danielle Staub and Margaret Josephs feud under wraps. Danielle eventually spilled that Teresa encouraged her to pull Margaret’s hair, which Melissa Gorga revealed during the season 10 finale in April 2020.

“I feel bad. I hope they don’t use this,” Teresa said after Margaret confronted her. Melissa replied, “They are going to use it.”

In an insane turn of events, Teresa flipped off the cameras, threw her drink and ran away.

Denise Richards Tries to Stop Filming

Denise uttered the network’s name during a July 2020 episode of RHOBH to stop a conversation around her alleged hookup with Brandi Glanville. However, the cameras didn’t stop filming. (Denise has vehemently denied that anything went down with Glanville.)

“Aaron [Phypers] was there. … My daughter was there, I was there with three kids. Are you f—king kidding me?” Denise said. “You guys, I’m going through so much stuff, it has nothing to do with any of us, it has nothing to do with this show. And Bravo, Bravo, Bravo.”

Denise said she was “floored” by the accusations, begging, “Please do not air this, please. That is not true.”

The FBI Is Looking for RHOSLC’s Jen Shah

Jen Shah fled the Beauty Lab + Laser parking lot during a November 2021 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City because she got some “bad news” before a cast trip. Minutes later, Homeland Security descended upon the sprinter van full of the women looking for Jen — who was nowhere to be found.

Homeland Security officers could be seen speaking to members of the show’s production team, who were then shown on camera. (Jen is currently serving time in prison for her part in a nationwide fraud scheme.)

RHOC’s Shannon Beador Begs Producers to Protect John

Shannon decided to confront a producer during The Real Housewives of Orange County season 17, which aired in 2023.

“I am not gonna air a relationship,” she told producers, stepping out of camera during a scene with Tamra Judge. “That’s gonna destroy us if that comes on the air. So [if] they’re gonna start talking about my relationship, that’s not OK.”

Tamra confirmed that she was trying to bring up Shannon’s now-ex John Janssen. “This is gonna destroy everything. We’re done. My relationship is over if this is on the air,” Shannon said.

Reality Von Tease

The RHOSLC season 4 finale will go down in history when Heather Gay broke the fourth wall by telling producers they could not film a secret phone call that exposed the identity of Reality Von Tease — otherwise known as Monica Garcia.

Heather got a phone call confirming that Monica was behind the Instagram drama account spreading rumors about the RHOSLC women. During said phone call, Heather pushed production out of the room.

Candiace Dillard Bassett Addresses the Cameras

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 8 reunion had Candiace breaking the fourth wall by talking to producers.

“Wow. Y’all want me to be friends with this? Like you want me to make up with this?” she said about Gizelle Bryant, who was blaming Candiace, in part, for a fight earlier in the season.

‘Summer House’ Is a TV Show, Carl

Summer House season 8, which aired in 2024, showed former couple Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard’s engagement ups and downs before calling it quits. In one episode, Carl’s stepdad, Lou, claimed he “would not marry” the couple because of their relationship issues. Carl made the decision to keep this from Lindsay — until Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula reminded him, they were on a TV show.

“Isn’t she gonna see this?” Amanda asked Carl, as the show panned to the filming crew placed around the room. He responded: “It’s not natural because of this. I would go have this conversation with my parents, I’d go back to Lindsay and be like, ‘I love you, let’s f–king get married, I can’t wait.'”

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Finale

In May 2024, the Vanderpump Rules cast discussed filming during the season 11 finale. At the time, Ariana left a full cast party because Sandoval tried to apologize.

“If you don’t want to film with your ex, then don’t be on the show. Seriously. Don’t sit back on your f–king lazy ass and collect a f–king check for doing nothing,” Sandoval told Lala Kent and Scheana Shay of his ex. “Dude, I’m f–king pissed. Not at you, but I’m pissed that she’s saying that s–t because, Ariana, she doesn’t f–k with you guys. She f–king talks s–t about all of you guys.”