Summer House star Carl Radke is offering some insight on when that chat with his parents about Lindsay Hubbard really went down.

“That New Jersey conversation was five days after the second weekend, and the second time that we had a big fight and drug accusations,” Carl, 39, shared during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, May 9. “My mom has filmed with us every season, for the most part, and I was going down there regardless of where we were at.”

Carl confided in his mom, Sharon, and his stepdad, Lou, about relationship issues he was facing with then-fiancée Lindsay, 37, during the 10th episode of Summer House that premiered last month. (Weekend two of Summer House was documented on episode 4, which aired in March.) During the conversation, Carl’s stepdad — and ordained minister — admitted he would not feel comfortable marrying the couple. (Lindsay accused Carl, who is sober, of relapsing during multiple nights out during the season.)

While that episode aired deeper into this current Summer House season, the conversation actually happened early on in summer 2023, Carl clarified on WWHL, noting it was something he didn’t see coming.

Related: ‘Summer House’ Cast’s Dating History What happens in the Hamptons rarely stays there — at least when it comes to the cast of Summer House and their romances. In fact, some of the show’s biggest stars, including Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke have a history of dating their costars. Lindsay began her time on Bravo during season 1 with then-boyfriend Everett […]

“I didn’t know that conversation was going to go in that direction. However, when I got home from that I did hold on to what my parents said for about a week,” Carl said during Thursday’s WWHL appearance. “I tried to approach it in couples therapy and then, you saw it on tonight’s episode. I tried to really clear the air with her.”

During last week’s episode, which aired on May 2, Carl briefly told Lindsay about the conversation — leaving out the crucial detail that Lou said he “would not marry” them. Lindsay felt this made things “awkward” between herself and Sharon at her bridal shower. Elsewhere in the episode, Carl sat down with Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula, sharing more details of the conversation with his parents.

The trio broke the fourth wall realizing that Carl needed to come clean to Lindsay before she watched the scene with his parents go down on TV. When he told Lindsay what Lou had said, Carl got emotional.

“In couples therapy, I literally said out loud, ‘I’m so afraid of this coming out later on when we’re actually married and this being a blindside,’” Carl said on WWHL when further questioned about hiding Lou’s comment from Lindsay.

Related: Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard’s Dating History: Costars, Bravo Crossovers Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard’s broken engagement with costar Carl Radke made a lot of headlines, but it isn’t the only time she’s dated within the Bravo family. Since making her reality TV debut in 2017, Hubbard has had several “hot Hubbs summers” when she was single and others where she was coupled up. That […]

Most of Summer House season 8 has focused on the ups and downs between Carl and Lindsay ahead of their marriage. While the duo were set to walk down the aisle in November 2023, their engagement came to an end in August of that year.

“I made the right decision,” Carl stated during WWHL, naming things he learned about himself watching this season back.

Summer House airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET and is available to stream on Peacock the next day.