The Real Housewives franchise has no shortage of hot mic moments — including Lisa Barlow’s rant about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Meredith Marks.

While Lisa’s clip launched various memes and headlines, Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic moment is still making headlines.

In December 2022, Lenny admitted that he wanted to divorce wife Lisa Hochstein during an episode of RHOM, which aired during season 5.

Lenny was discussing his relationship with a friend named Vito in the scene.

“After the past few weeks, I’m officially single,” Vito shared. Lenny, who wasn’t seen on camera, could be heard replying, “In a couple months, I might be single too.”

Lisa and Lenny tied the knot in October 2009 and have experienced some ups and downs in the public eye. In 2021, Lisa revealed their brief separation, but the pair reconciled. However, Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022.

Lenny said his marital issues were the “same stuff it’s always been,” when getting caught on the hot mic, noting he and Lisa discussed divorce “all the time.”

Keep scrolling to see which other Real Housewives stars got caught in a hot mic moment: