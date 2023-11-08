Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Real Housewives’ Cast Members Who Have Been Caught on a Hot Mic

By
The Real Housewives’ Franchise Cast Members Who Have Been Caught on a Hot Mic
9
Lisa Barlow, Luann de Lesseps, Lenny HochsteinRich Polk/Bravo(2) ; Romain Maurice/Getty Images for Haute Living

The Real Housewives franchise has no shortage of hot mic moments — including Lisa Barlow’s rant about Real Housewives of Salt Lake City costar Meredith Marks.

While Lisa’s clip launched various memes and headlines, Real Housewives of Miami star Lenny Hochstein’s hot mic moment is still making headlines.

In December 2022, Lenny admitted that he wanted to divorce wife Lisa Hochstein during an episode of RHOM, which aired during season 5.

Lenny was discussing his relationship with a friend named Vito in the scene.

“After the past few weeks, I’m officially single,” Vito shared. Lenny, who wasn’t seen on camera, could be heard replying, “In a couple months, I might be single too.”

Lisa and Lenny tied the knot in October 2009 and have experienced some ups and downs in the public eye. In 2021, Lisa revealed their brief separation, but the pair reconciled. However, Lenny filed for divorce in May 2022.

Lenny said his marital issues were the “same stuff it’s always been,” when getting caught on the hot mic, noting he and Lisa discussed divorce “all the time.”

Keep scrolling to see which other Real Housewives stars got caught in a hot mic moment:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

Joe Giudice

Lisa Barlow
Luann De Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps

Phaedra Parks

Real Housewives of Potomac
RHOA bio PIC

The Real Housewives of Atlanta
1280433344_nj 402

The Real Housewives of New Jersey
Bio The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of New York City

The Real Housewives of Potomac

More Stories