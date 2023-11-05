Mia Thornton isn’t engaged to a new man — but she is sporting a diamond sparkler just one month after news broke that she and husband Gordon Thornton split.

“We are separated, illegally separated [sic] and it’s going to take time to get a divorce,” Mia, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly at BravoCon on Saturday, November 4, of her and Gordon’s breakup status.

After Us noticed the Real Housewives of the Potomac star wearing a diamond ring, Mia shared “there is someone special that’s on the horizon.” She noted that she’s not engaged but told Us, “I am committed.”

When asked whether her giant rock was a “commitment ring,” Mia nodded her head, saying, “Yes. I’m not available. So don’t come in my DMs.”

The Bravo star noted that while her estranged husband, 70, was “not so happy” at first that she’s moving on, she explained that “every day gets easier” after going public with their divorce.

Mia added that Gordon is “actually dating” himself, and the former couple are “really focusing on being good coparents” for their kids right now.

The reality star announced on September 29 that she and Gordon called it quits after 11 years of marriage. “Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” Mia said in a statement to People at the time. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my No. 1 priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are OK.”

The pair tied the knot in March 2012 after first crossing paths in 2003. They went on to welcome two children: son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. Mia and Gordon also have one child each from prior relationships.

One day prior to their split announcement, the season 8 RHOP trailer dropped, teasing Mia and Gordon’s relationship woes. In the September 28 clip, Mia revealed she previously “retained a divorce attorney” during a difficult moment in her and Gordon’s marriage and hinted they were headed for a divorce.

On Saturday, Mia insisted that she and Gordon were on the same page as they continue to navigate their new normal.

“It’s, like, the kids are what’s really important at this point. And we’re good. We’re going to be good,” she told Us at the Las Vegas convention. “I think it’s important for people to see that we are going to be coparents, and I think it’s going to be great.”

Fans won’t have to wait until long to learn more about Mia and Gordon’s relationship troubles, as RHOP season 8 premieres on Bravo Sunday, November 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi