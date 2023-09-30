Mia Thornton and husband Gordon Thornton have called it quits after 11 years of marriage.

“Like all marriages, ours has had its ups and downs,” The Real Housewives of Potomac star, 38, said in a statement to People on Friday, September 29. “At this time, Gordon and I are separated, but my family is my number one priority, and I am committed to doing whatever it takes to make sure we are okay. We ask that you respect our privacy and give us the time and space to figure things out.”

Mia and Gordon, 70, tied the knot in March 2012 after initially meeting in 2003. They share two children: son Jeremiah Carter, 8, and daughter Juliana, 6. Both Mia and Gordon also have one child from previous relationships.

The twosome’s marriage woes will seemingly play out on season 8 of RHOP. The official trailer, which dropped on Thursday, September, 28, hinted that Mia and Gordon were headed toward a divorce. In the clip, Mia revealed that she previously “retained a divorce attorney” during a difficult moment in her and Gordon’s marriage. Mia also seemingly alluded to costar Ashley Darby that she “might” have married Gordon because of his financial success.

Before her split from Gordon, Mia went through a health scare last year. She made headlines in February 2022 when she shared that she was being tested for cancer.

“Same time last week, Doc called at 7:31 am — Mia I’m so sorry but your test results came back and I need you to go to Johns Hopkins Cancer Center today for further evaluation,” she wrote via Instagram in February 2022. “You can only imagine the overwhelming amount of emotion G and I endured trying to figure out why. However, even with such terrible news, I felt an extreme amount of peace and energy instilled that allowed me to remain strong.”

At the time, Mia did not disclose what type of cancer she was facing but explained she was seeing specialists “every single day” to determine her treatment.

However, on season 7 of RHOP, Mia’s condition and social media post was a hot topic of conversation and many of her costars, including Gizelle Bryant, questioned the validity of her claims. Bryant, 53, and Robyn Dixon exclusively opened up to Us Weekly in October 2022 about why they doubted the seriousness of her cancer scare.

“My first reaction when I saw the post was like, ‘Oh, my God, what’s going on? I hope she’s OK.’ And then I had a ‘wait a minute’ moment, like, ‘Why is she saying all this on Instagram, like, why is she telling this to, you know, hundreds of thousands of strangers?’” Dixon, 44, told Us at the time “I thought it was odd to share that type of information so prematurely because it definitely caused an emotional reaction in me and I’m like, ‘I couldn’t imagine, like, why you would share this with on a platform like this?’ I definitely had my thoughts.”