Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Tom Sandoval Attempts to Explain ‘Good for Me’ Hot Mic Moment in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Finale

By
Tom Sandoval Attempts to Explain Good for Me 4th Wall Break in Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Finale
Tom Sandoval Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Tom Sandoval broke the fourth wall during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale — and is now trying to backtrack on his hot mic moment.

During the new episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 7, Ariana Madix left the full cast party because of Sandoval’s repeated attempts to speak with her after their split. (Ariana and Sandoval broke up after 9 years in March 2023 after he cheated with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“If you don’t want to film with your ex, then don’t be on the show. Seriously. Don’t sit back on your f–king lazy ass and collect a f–king check for doing nothing,” Sandoval says about his ex while talking to Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. “Dude, I’m f–king pissed. Not at you, but I’m pissed that she’s saying that s–t because, Ariana, she doesn’t f–k with you guys. She f–king talks s–t about all of you guys.”

Lala subsequently went off on Ariana for acting like “God” or “Beyoncé” in the fallout of Scandoval, while Scheana agreed with the general frustrations about Ariana refusing to film with Sandoval.

Everything the VPR Cast and Andy Cohen Said About Season 12 Potentially Being Put on Pause

Related: Everything the 'VPR' Cast Has Said About Season 12's Filming Schedule

Sandoval then stated that Ariana leaving the party — after her contentious conversation with one VPR producer — made him look better.

Tom Sandoval Attempts to Explain Good for Me 4th Wall Break in Vanderpump Rules Season 11 Finale 2
Tom Sandoval Nicole Weingart/Bravo

After Tom Schwartz called the blowup about Ariana “a plot twist,” Sandoval was caught saying, “I love it. It’s good for me.”

Reflecting on the moment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that same evening, Sandoval tired to explain what he meant. Although, it didn’t quite land.

“That wasn’t what I meant. What I meant was, I did my job, and everything came together. That’s what I meant,” Sandoval explained to host Andy Cohen. “Throughout the season, you know, we have to obviously have those tough conversations and I felt good that I at least showed up and did my job.”

During the final moments of the episode, Lala came to Sandoval’s defense in a fiery confessional about not hiding anything on reality TV, which he was “moved by.”

Breaking Down the Order in Which the Vanderpump Rules Cast Members Forgave Tom Sandoval

Related: Breaking Down the Order 'VPR' Cast Members Forgave Tom Sandoval

“That’s what we do. Ariana is a main cast member,” Sandoval said. “We have to put it out there. We have to have those tough conversations.”

mothers-day-gift-guide-2024

Deal of the Day

42 Best Mother's Day Gifts She'll Actually Want View Deal

During his appearance on WWHL, Sandoval also addressed his claims about Ariana not liking anyone in the group.

“I was being a little over the top,” Sandoval admitted. “At times, I felt like over the years, I was the one who was showing up for both of us a lot of the times. I felt like if these people are important to you, or whatever, you’ll show up. That’s what I meant, but I was being a little dramatic.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET.

In this article

Everything to Know About the Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal - 173

Tom Sandoval
VANDERPUMP RULES Bio 538

Vanderpump Rules

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!