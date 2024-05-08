Tom Sandoval broke the fourth wall during the Vanderpump Rules season 11 finale — and is now trying to backtrack on his hot mic moment.

During the new episode, which aired on Tuesday, May 7, Ariana Madix left the full cast party because of Sandoval’s repeated attempts to speak with her after their split. (Ariana and Sandoval broke up after 9 years in March 2023 after he cheated with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“If you don’t want to film with your ex, then don’t be on the show. Seriously. Don’t sit back on your f–king lazy ass and collect a f–king check for doing nothing,” Sandoval says about his ex while talking to Lala Kent and Scheana Shay. “Dude, I’m f–king pissed. Not at you, but I’m pissed that she’s saying that s–t because, Ariana, she doesn’t f–k with you guys. She f–king talks s–t about all of you guys.”

Lala subsequently went off on Ariana for acting like “God” or “Beyoncé” in the fallout of Scandoval, while Scheana agreed with the general frustrations about Ariana refusing to film with Sandoval.

Sandoval then stated that Ariana leaving the party — after her contentious conversation with one VPR producer — made him look better.

After Tom Schwartz called the blowup about Ariana “a plot twist,” Sandoval was caught saying, “I love it. It’s good for me.”

Reflecting on the moment on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen later that same evening, Sandoval tired to explain what he meant. Although, it didn’t quite land.

“That wasn’t what I meant. What I meant was, I did my job, and everything came together. That’s what I meant,” Sandoval explained to host Andy Cohen. “Throughout the season, you know, we have to obviously have those tough conversations and I felt good that I at least showed up and did my job.”

During the final moments of the episode, Lala came to Sandoval’s defense in a fiery confessional about not hiding anything on reality TV, which he was “moved by.”

“That’s what we do. Ariana is a main cast member,” Sandoval said. “We have to put it out there. We have to have those tough conversations.”

During his appearance on WWHL, Sandoval also addressed his claims about Ariana not liking anyone in the group.

“I was being a little over the top,” Sandoval admitted. “At times, I felt like over the years, I was the one who was showing up for both of us a lot of the times. I felt like if these people are important to you, or whatever, you’ll show up. That’s what I meant, but I was being a little dramatic.”

The three-part Vanderpump Rules reunion kicks off on Tuesday, May 14, at 8 p.m. ET.