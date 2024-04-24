Lala Kent has a lot to say about the current season of Vanderpump Rules — even after admitting that she has “not been watching” as it airs.

“I was kind of getting into a darker place this season. I’ve stayed off the internet, but I don’t need to stay off the internet … like, I know what people are saying,” Lala, 33, shared during an Amazon Live on Tuesday, April 23. “The backlash that I’m getting. Unfortunately, it’s hard, because I don’t regret any of the season. So, it’s just best that I stay away from it.”

Lala, who started to cry during the live stream, told her team to actively “avoid anything to do with Bravo or this season” because she just wants to “enjoy” her pregnancy with baby No. 2. (Lala previously revealed that she’s expecting a baby girl after going through intrauterine insemination earlier this year.)

“This is my real life and I know the show is too, but I just want to stay in my real life of creating my family,” she continued, through tears. “So I’ve just been staying away from all that stuff because I live a really amazing, amazing life.”

She continued, “I feel really happy about all of the changes that I’ve made in my world to get to where I am, and I’m really proud of the success that I’ve gained on my own with many, many years of hard work and I just want to relish in that.”

Lala Kent says she hasn’t been watching ‘VPR,’ but the reunion really “shook [her] up.” She also knows that she is receiving a lot of backlash right now, but she doesn’t “regret any of the season.” She then gets emotional about it. #PumpRules (🎥: @vanderpodrecaps) pic.twitter.com/dU1Ty8JWov — Bye Wig Hello Drama (@nosmokenomore) April 23, 2024

Lala went on to say that she does not want viewers to make her “feel silly or stupid” because of the show.

“I love Bravo and I love NBCU, and I love Vanderpump Rules and I love all of you guys. But this is a really important time in my life, and I will be damned if anybody tarnishes or gives me memories of it not being a beautiful time in my life,” she added, noting that there are things she does not “want to see” or “know about.”

Even though she got emotional, Lala did put a positive spin on the conversation, revealing that she “finally made peace” after being “really shook” with what went down during the VPR season 11 reunion, which filmed last month.

Lala previously revealed that she was “sobbing uncontrollably” after finishing the reunion.

“Whether we were beefing or not, for however many years I’ve been on this show, these people are honest,” she said on the “Housewives Nightcap” podcast earlier this month. “They just tell it like it is.”

However, she teased that this year was different.

“At the reunion, people [were] looking at me dead in the eyes being like, ‘That never happened,’” she said, explaining that fans will get to see “a really good reunion” overall.