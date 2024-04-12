After a season that has disappointed some fans post-Scandoval, Lala Kent warned Vanderpump Rules viewers they haven’t seen anything yet.

With the season 11 reunion swiftly approaching, Kent, 33, said this season’s cast gathering was nothing like the ones that have come before.

“Whether we were beefing or not, for however many years I’ve been on this show, these people are honest,” Kent recalled Thursday, April 11 on the “Housewives Nightcap” podcast. “They just tell it like it is.”

This year, however, Kent said there was a shift.

“At this stage of the game, I was like, ‘I feel so grossed out,’” she explained. “At the reunion, people [were] looking at me dead in the eyes being like, ‘That never happened.’”

Kent revealed that being allegedly gaslighted by her castmates took its toll. She said, “Even thinking about it now, I was so frustrated that I was sobbing uncontrollably after.”

Despite her own grievances, Kent teased that viewers have plenty to look forward to.

“I think it’s going to be a really good reunion,” she said. “I think it’s going to be one we haven’t really experienced before. It felt like a giant purge for me. I felt great when it was over.”

She continued, “I left feeling peaceful. I knew that I had been as honest as I would have been, even though it might not have hit the way that I may have liked it to. I had not one thing to hide. There was not one stone that was left unturned on my end.”

In addition, Kent hinted that Vanderpump Rules producers have plans to bring the season to an unconventional conclusion.

“They did something different with the reunion and finale with us,” she said. “I don’t know how it’s going to play out on TV. But they did something very different. It was extremely uncomfortable. But it was very genius.”

While she didn’t divulge any further details, Kent promised “it’s really freaking good.”

As for her current state of mind, pregnant Kent boasted that she’s doing just fine as she prepares to welcome her second daughter later this year.

“After that reunion, all I really cared about was kind of staying in my own zone,” she said. “I do my little podcast and say what I need to say and then I kind of retreat just to keep my mental state okay during this pregnancy.”

Bravo has yet to release a premiere date for the Season 11 reunion. New episodes of Vanderpump Rules air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.