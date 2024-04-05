Ariana Madix is moving out of the home she shares with Tom Sandoval — and it can’t come soon enough.

Ariana, 38, closed on a new home in late March, a source told Us Weekly, and she and her ex-boyfriend seem like they will welcome the new distance. Sandoval, 41, laid into his ex-girlfriend in a deleted scene from this week’s Vanderpump Rules, repeatedly calling her lazy in a conversation with Tom Schwartz and Kyle Chan.

“Ariana doesn’t do a goddamned f–king thing in that house,” he began. “I don’t even know how her ass gets wiped she’s so goddamned f–king lazy.”

Sandoval cited Ariana’s cat, Kitty, as one less-than-sanitary source of his discontentment.

“I literally pulled out the litter box and replaced the entire thing,” he said. “It had f–king 12 s–ts in that. It gets f–king annoying to have her talk s–t about me being a certain way when she is literally the laziest f–king person.”

The show cut to a flashback of a frustrated Sandoval emptying the litter box into the trash, muttering to himself, “Jesus, come on, man.”

This isn’t the first time pets have caused strife between the two. Ariana accused Sandoval of trying to kill her dog earlier in the season.

Schwartz supported Sandoval, replying, “I think the only thing that’s somehow keeping it alive is you guys living under the same roof. I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way.”

When the scene cut to a confessional from Sandoval, he said that he appreciated his ex’s busy schedule but that did not excuse her from trying to find a new home.

“Ariana’s really busy. She has, like, a lot of things in the works,” he said. “I think they’re flying her to the moon the day after she meets the pope so I’m sure it’s a lot for her to handle house hunting. But I have it on record that she doesn’t want the house. So she’s literally only fighting me on it out of spite.”

If that was the case, Ariana appears to have moved on, as she is in the process of transitioning to her new $1.6 million Los Angeles home.

“She is so excited to have a fresh start in a new space, away from Tom,” the source told Us, adding, “She thinks this is the start of a new chapter for her, and she can finally move on and close the door on the negativity that was looming in her life. Ariana is happy to have her freedom back and thinks it was a learning lesson.”