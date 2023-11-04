Ariana Madix isn’t surprised by Tom Sandoval‘s behavior anymore.

When Us Weekly asked Ariana, 38, on Saturday, November 4, about the Vanderpump Rules scene where she alleges that Sandoval, 40, tried to kill her dog, she simply said her ex-boyfriend was continuing his “reckless, careless behavior.”

The jaw-dropping season 11 trailer debuted at the intense BravoCon panel for Pump Rules on Friday, November 3. Ariana directly addresses Sandoval in one clip. “Ruin my life, my home and then f–king attempt to kill my f—king dog. My lawyer will be dealing with you,” she says.

Katie Maloney and Ariana spoke to Us on the BravoCon red carpet on Saturday about the incident but didn’t go into detail. “[It was] just reckless, careless stuff. Nothing new, nothing that’s out of the ordinary,” Ariana said of Sandoval’s actions. “But yeah, I mean obviously emotions are heightened and yeah, that’s all.”

Katie, 36, added, “I think the people were confused because they thought it had to do with Charlotte.”

Ariana’s beloved Charlotte York died in 2022. Sandoval and Ariana adopted Mya Moon in 2020, but Us Weekly‘s inaugural Reality Star of the Year clarified earlier this year that the pitbull mix is her dog, not Sandoval’s, after Billie Lee was spotted walking the pup.

“Billie helping out when i am out of the state for work is a nice thing to do, but mya is my dog and that article should correct itself. ❤️,” Madix wrote via Instagram in May, referring to the headline which claimed Lee was looking after Sandoval’s dog.

Sandoval and Ariana were together for nine years prior to their March split. They broke up after Ariana learned of Sandoval’s affair with their former Pump Rules costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

While Leviss decided not to return to the Bravo reality show, Sandoval and Ariana are still costarring and even still live together as they determine what to do with the house they bought together. However, Sandoval admitted to Us on Friday that he considered leaving the Bravo reality show before season 11 but ultimately decided to “challenge” himself to continue.

“I think as time went on when I get to times where I find life really hard to deal with, I think it’s good to challenge yourself,” he explained. “Do what’s hard, you know what I mean?”

After all the difficult conversations with his friends, Sandoval had to confront angry fans at BravoCon. He was booed multiple times during the Las Vegas event with some fans even telling him to “go home.”

“It kind of went how I expected it to go,” Sandoval exclusively told Us after the panel, joking that “it feels great” to be booed by a full crowd of people.

Vanderpump Rules returns in January 2024.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi