Emotions were high between Ariana Madix and ex Tom Sandoval during the Vanderpump Rules reunion last year — and this year is proving to be no different.

“Did you see the last episodes of the show?” host Andy Cohen asks Lisa Vanderpump at the beginning of the trailer, who replies that she hasn’t “seen the final piece” of the finale.

The clip then cuts to Cohen, 55, who sits alongside VPR cast members Ariana, 38, Sandoval, 40, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Schwartz and Brock Davies. (Ally Lewber and Jo Wenberg join the group in part two of the VPR reunion.)

“You’ve all been through such an interesting shared experience for over a decade, that we wanted you to watch this ending together and get your real time reactions,” Cohen explains to the cast.

After watching the clip, Ariana breaks down in tears. “It hurts my feelings a lot. It really does,” she says.

Sandoval, for his part, responds to Ariana by alleging that she knows him “well enough to know that this is not acting.” (Ariana and Sandoval were dating for nine years before he cheated on her with former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.)

“I don’t,” Ariana replies, to which Sandoval begins to cry as he says, “You knew me, Ariana.”

In response, Ariana declares, “I just want you away from me. I just want you gone.”

Ariana and Sandoval aren’t the only ones needing tissues during the reunion. When Jo joins the crew in the hot seat, she’s seen tearfully saying, “I never felt ganged up on by anybody except for you, Katie.”

“I was dealing with a lot of s–t,” Katie, 37, replies, to which Jo adds, “It’s no excuse.”

During season 11, viewers have watched as Schwartz, 41, navigates a relationship with Jo in the wake of his divorce from Katie. (Schwartz is now dating Sophia Skoro.)

James and Scheana are also seen getting involved in the drama with Sandoval. “I’m keeping my mouth shut about things that I’ve heard,” Sandoval says, to which James replies, “Shut the f–k up Sandoval. You haven’t heard s–t.”

Scheana, for her part, says, “You should’ve walked out the f–king door,” to which Sandoval begins to interject, “But that’s the thing, is that I …”

“There’s no ‘but,’ Tom. That sentence was over,” Scheana says.

Season 11 of VPR began in the wake of Sandoval and Rachel’s cheating scandal. Throughout the season, Sandoval has been on the outs with his costars.

As for what viewers can expect from the reunion — which filmed in March — Lisa exclusively teased to Us Weekly that it’s sure to be emotional.

“It starts a little slow and it kind of builds,” she said in March. “Then it ends up with us all in tears.”

Part one of the VPR reunion kicks off on Tuesday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET.