



Mother-son time! Alanis Morissette breast-fed her baby boy in a Saturday, August 17, Instagram photo.

“Snug as a bug in a milky rug,” the singer, 45, captioned the close-up shot of her 1-week-old. “#worldbreastfeedingmonth #notalwayseasypeasy.”

The Grammy winner and her husband, Mario “Souleye” Treadway, welcomed their infant on August 8. “He’s here,” the “Jagged Little Pill” singer wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a black-and-white photo. “Winter Mercy Morissette-Treadway.”

The rapper, 39, shared the same photo to his social media account, writing, “@alanis you will forever be my heroine. Thank you for your warrior strength and ability to so deeply love. #ForeverInAwe #3HomeBirths. #NoWords.”

Morissette, who welcomed Ever, 8, and Onyx, 3, in 2010 and 2016, respectively, has previously spoken about her decision to nurse her kids. She explained on The Billy Bush Show in 2012: “I’ll breast-feed and I’ll be breast-feeding until my son is finished and he weans. I think it affords the child, when he grows up, to have a lot less therapy to go to. For me, I protect his safety and his well-being and his attachment. That stage of development is a very important stage.”

The singer suffered from postpartum depression after both Ever and Onyx arrived, and she told Self in June how she prepared herself to battle that a third time. “Not singularly relying on myself to diagnose myself is key,” she said. “Because the first time around, I waited. Now this time, I’m going to wait four minutes. I have said to my friends, ‘I want you to not necessarily go by the words I’m saying.’ As best as I can, I’ll try to be honest, but I can’t personally rely on the degree of honesty if I reference the last two experiences.”

She and Treadway tied the knot at their Los Angeles home in 2010.

