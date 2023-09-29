Less than a year after his death, Allison Holker is paying tribute to late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss on his birthday.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” Holker, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 29. “Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

The heartfelt post also included Holker and their three children — daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7 — visiting Boss’s gravesite with flowers.

“We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day,” she continued. “Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”

Holker’s tribute comes one day after she praised her little ones for their strength amid the loss of their father. “So proud of my angels! Allowing love to stay in our hearts guiding us and leading us,” she gushed in the Thursday, September 28, Instagram post. “There are some really hard moments we have had some really hard days but we lean on each other and lift each other up. We start every morning by saying .. we do the hard things! It’s our most vulnerable moments that keep us stronger together and forever! 🤍

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Boss was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that the DJ died by suicide.

Boss and Holker met while rising to fame as contestants on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They later returned to the show as all-stars and frequently shared dancing videos on social media.

“From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” Holker told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “His personality was so fun.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed son Maddox and daughter Zaia in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Boss adopted Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie, whom she shares with an ex, in 2008.

In August 2023, Holker shared the first clip of herself dancing after Boss’ death. “Truly felt so good to dance again,” she captioned the Instagram post. In the video, Holker showed off a hip-hop routine alongside choreographer Brittany Perry-Russell.

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions,” she continued in the caption. “I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

The mom of three has also shared updates on how her family is coping with their loss.

Two months after Boss’s death, Holker thanked fans for their support and opened up about her grieving process.

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” she said via Instagram on Saturday, February 18, 2023. “It’s brought us so much hope and inspiration.”

Holker continued, “I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love, and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness.”

In June, Holker honored her late husband on Father’s Day, sharing a black and white portrait of their family via Instagram. “We love you Stephen forever and always,” she captioned the June 2023 post.