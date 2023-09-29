Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Allison Holker Pays Tribute to Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss on His 41st Birthday

By
Allison Holker Shares Tribute for tWitchs 1st Birthday Since Death
Getty Images (2)

Less than a year after his death, Allison Holker is paying tribute to late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss on his birthday.

“We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss,” Holker, 35, wrote via Instagram on Friday, September 29. “Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us. We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

The heartfelt post also included Holker and their three children — daughters Weslie, 15, and Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 7 — visiting Boss’s gravesite with flowers.

“We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day,” she continued. “Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”

Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss 2nd Baby

Related: Allison Holker and Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Best Quotes About Dancing, Working Tog...

Holker’s tribute comes one day after she praised her little ones for their strength amid the loss of their father. “So proud of my angels! Allowing love to stay in our hearts guiding us and leading us,” she gushed in the Thursday, September 28, Instagram post. “There are some really hard moments we have had some really hard days but we lean on each other and lift each other up. We start every morning by saying .. we do the hard things! It’s our most vulnerable moments that keep us stronger together and forever! 🤍

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2022 that Boss was found dead at a Los Angeles hotel. He was 40 years old. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner later confirmed that the DJ died by suicide.

Boss and Holker met while rising to fame as contestants on season 7 of So You Think You Can Dance in 2010. They later returned to the show as all-stars and frequently shared dancing videos on social media.

Allison Holker Shares Tribute for tWitchs 1st Birthday Since Death
Courtesy of Allison Holker/Instagram

“From the first week of SYTYCD as All-Stars, I thought he was the cutest guy ever,” Holker told Dance Spirit magazine in August 2012. “His personality was so fun.”

The couple tied the knot in 2013 and welcomed son Maddox and daughter Zaia in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Boss adopted Holker’s eldest daughter, Weslie, whom she shares with an ex, in 2008.

In August 2023, Holker shared the first clip of herself dancing after Boss’ death. “Truly felt so good to dance again,” she captioned the Instagram post. In the video, Holker showed off a hip-hop routine alongside choreographer Brittany Perry-Russell.

Allison Holker Family Photo Birthday

Related: Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Family Album With 3 Kids: Pics

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions,” she continued in the caption. “I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that. And thank you @bperryrussell for making it so fun and making me feel safe!”

The mom of three has also shared updates on how her family is coping with their loss.

Two months after Boss’s death, Holker thanked fans for their support and opened up about her grieving process.

Allison Holker Shares Tribute for tWitchs 1st Birthday Since Death
Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage/Getty Images

“It has been very challenging and emotional, but you guys have brought so much hope and inspiration to us by sharing stories and memories and moments and different ways that Stephen impacted your life,” she said via Instagram on Saturday, February 18, 2023. “It’s brought us so much hope and inspiration.”

Every Time Allison Holker Has Honored Late Husband Stephen tWitch Boss After His Death

Related: Every Time Allison Holker Has Honored Late Husband Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss After H...

Holker continued, “I hope that we can remember the feeling that he gave us and remember that we can still move from there. We can still move and choose love, and we can still choose grace and we can still choose kindness.”

In June, Holker honored her late husband on Father’s Day, sharing a black and white portrait of their family via Instagram. “We love you Stephen forever and always,” she captioned the June 2023 post.

In this article

Allison Holker Bio Page

Allison Holker
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Bio Page

Stephen "tWitch" Boss

More Stories