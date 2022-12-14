Stephen “tWitch” Boss‘ cause of death has been revealed after he died unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 13.

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, he died by suicide via a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. There were “no signs of foul play” and the case is officially closed, Us Weekly confirms.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was 40. He and wife Allison Holker shared three children — daughter Weslie, 14, (who Holker welcomed with a previous partner and Boss later adopted), son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3.

TMZ reported on Wednesday, December 14, that Holker informed officials at the Los Angeles Police Department one day prior that Boss had left their home without his car, which was unusual behavior. Police later received a call for a shooting at a hotel in L.A., where Boss was found dead of a reported suicide.

Holker, 34, later confirmed her husband’s death in a statement to NBC News.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said on Tuesday. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She added: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker concluded with a message to her late spouse: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Three days before his death, the dancers celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. “Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Boss shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 10 alongside a few photos from their 2013 nuptials.

Meanwhile, Holker penned a gushing tribute to her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote via Instagram alongside a video of wedding photos. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

The twosome, who worked together on their Boss Family YouTube account, appeared to be planning their future when they appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show in mid-November and gushed about parenthood.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked whether the choreographers wanted to continue expanding their family, Holker was confident. “I sure do. I think we’d love to start trying for another [baby],” she said.

The Stomp the Yard: Homecoming star initially appeared hesitant before saying, “Listen. … I love lil babies. I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.