All for the family. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Allison Holker weighed the idea of having more children shortly before his death at age 40.

The couple appeared on the November 17 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show and gushed about their paths to parenthood. Boss and the former Dancing With the Stars pro, 34, shared son Maddox, 6, and daughter Zaia, 3. Following their 2013 wedding, the Step Up 3D actor adopted Holker’s daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

When host Jennifer Hudson asked whether the choreographers wanted to continue expanding their family, Holker replied: “I sure do. I think we’d love to start trying for another [baby].”

The Stomp the Yard: Homecoming star initially appeared hesitant before saying, “Listen. … I love lil babies. I love them. It’s a constant conversation.”

Earlier in the joint interview, the pair looked back on the beginning of their love story. “It was so amazing,” Holker recalled of meeting the Star Search alum on So You Think You Can Dance. “Of course I [made the first move].”

Boss joked that he was “a little oblivious” to Holker’s advances at the time. “She’s also incredibly nice and welcoming and stuff like that,” he explained. “So I’m not gonna be like, ‘Yeah, she’s feeling me.’ … Literally, she was feeling me during dance rehearsals, but I didn’t catch on. But I caught on to something.”

The Minnesota native and Boss competed on seasons 2 and 4 of SYTYCD, respectively, and each returned to the series as All Star performers. When they tied the knot in December 2013, the ceremony was held at a California winery owned by longtime SYTYCD judge and producer Nigel Lythgoe.

Us Weekly confirmed on Wednesday, December 14, that Boss died in Los Angeles one day prior. His death was reportedly by suicide. The shocking news came shortly after the former Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ celebrated nine years of marriage to Holker.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” Holker wrote via Instagram on Saturday, December 10. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

While they may have been considering adding another baby to their brood, the couple previously confessed to facing a few challenges at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You know, what’s crazy is I think just the combination of, like, the perfect storm of us just being in the house all the time and everybody being there … I feel like the meltdown moments happened from, like, the smallest thing,” Boss exclusively told Us in August 2020, admitting that he wasn’t always “the most patient” while homeschooling the kids during lockdown.

Despite the struggles that come with parenting, the twosome were proud of how their children bonded at home. “It’s been amazing,” Boss gushed. “You know, Weslie, our oldest, we got to see her become a big sister with Maddox and she just slid right into that role. … She’s already the best big sister.”

Holker chimed in: “Maddox and Zaya are already playing with each other and he’s so involved and cares for her so much. That’s actually been a blessing. … It’s really been awesome to see them together.”

The dancers previously told Us in February 2020 that they weren’t “opposed” to having more little ones to look after, but Boss’ ideal number of kids “dropped drastically” after he saw childbirth firsthand.

“We just want to make sure that all of our kids always have enough attention to feel fully loved,” Holker added at the time. “I would never want a kid to feel like [they] don’t have enough attention. … We’ll see how things go.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.