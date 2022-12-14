Stephen “tWitch” Boss died on Tuesday, December 13 — just three days after he and wife Allison Holker celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.

“Happy anniversary my love @allisonholker #9years ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he shared via Instagram on Saturday, December 10, alongside a few photos from their wedding.

For her part, Holker, 34, shared a video of stills from their 2013 nuptials set to Adele’s “One and Only,” penning a gushing tribute to the Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ.

“It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!!” she wrote via Instagram on Saturday. “Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU.”

The So You Think You Can Dance alum confirmed on Wednesday, December 14, that her husband died.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker said in a statement via People. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She added: “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Holker concluded with a message to her late spouse: “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

According to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, the Star Search alum died on Tuesday.

TMZ reported on Wednesday that Holker informed officials at the Los Angeles Police Department one day prior that Boss had left their home without his car, which was unusual behavior. Police later received a call for a shooting at a hotel in L.A., where Boss was found dead, reportedly by suicide.

Holker and Boss welcomed son Maddox and daughter Zaia in 2016 and 2019, respectively. Holker is also the mother of daughter Weslie, 14, from a previous relationship.

The couple starred on their Boss Family YouTube page, creating family-friendly dance workouts and content for over 150,000 followers.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.