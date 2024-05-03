Amanda Kloots will not hesitate to give her son, Elvis, an inheritance if and when the time comes.

“My kid’s getting everything I have,” Kloots, 42, explained on the Thursday, May 2, episode of The Talk. “I have one child. He’s my legacy. Every last dime, penny, cent will go to that boy so that he has every possible thing in his life.”

The daytime talk show host is currently raising Elvis, 4, as a solo parent. Kloots’ late husband, Nick Cordero, died in July 2022 from complications of COVID-19. He was 41.

While Kloots is willing to offer financial support to her only child, she’s also hoping to raise Elvis with a strong work ethic.

“That doesn’t mean I’m going to raise him to be lazy, that I’m going to raise him not to learn how to go for his dreams and be a hustler,” she explained. “But, he gets everything that I’ve worked for. I wouldn’t want anyone else to have that.”

The conversation was sparked after Jeff Goldblum appeared on the April 30 episode of the “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi” podcast. While discussing parenthood, the actor – who shares Charlie, 8, and River, 6, with wife Emilie Livingston – said he doesn’t plan on supporting his children financially when they get older.

“You’ve got to row your own boat,” Goldblum, 71, explained. “It’s an important thing to teach kids. I’m not going to do it for you and you’re not going to want me to do it for you. You’ve got to figure out how to find out what’s wanted and needed and where that intersects with your love and passion and what you can do. And even if it doesn’t, you might have to do that anyway.”

While discussing Goldblum’s comments on The Talk, cohost Akbar Gbajabiamila believed the actor and Kloots both had good points.

“I think everyone can be right in this situation because I do like what Jeff is saying,” Gbajabiamila, 44, explained. “I think the mentality is you don’t want your kid thinking, ‘Oh I got a safety net’ because that’s going to breed complacency no matter what. If they know, ‘Yo, I’m about to inherit all this money, I don’t have to do anything.’ But I think if you educate and facilitate and incentivize your kids, now that’s a lethal combination of a successful person.”

For Gbajabiamila, he remembers growing up with a father who told him he was on his own at 18. He now realizes, “My dad was never going to do that.”

Cohost Sheryl Underwood ended the conversation by making it clear she would take any and all financial support from any relatives.

“I don’t have any children, but I’m going to speak on behalf of everybody with the last name Underwood,” she joked. “You better leave me something.”

The Talk airs weekdays on CBS. Check your local listings.