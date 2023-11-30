Amanda Knox and husband Christopher Robin have welcomed their second baby, a boy.

“The birth was really, really ideal as far as births go,” Knox, 36, told listeners on the pair’s “Younglings” podcast on Wednesday, November 29. “It was a very chill room. It was just Chris and me this time.”

She recalled her spouse, 36, “reading poetry” to her as she was having contractions. “But then I had an epidural and then I was easy-peasy,” Knox said.

Knox shared that the couple’s son, Echo, was born on September 23 at 9:23 p.m. and weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

“Amanda pushed like three times. She pushed nine times in three contractions … and the third contraction, baby popped out,” Robin revealed on the podcast. “He was perfect,” Knox chimed in.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, also share daughter Eureka, 2.

“I would say that the first time with Eureka was more shocking. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before,” Knox said on Wednesday while comparing the two birthing moments. “It’s still awesome. It’s still really cool. But the shock of it was definitely more with Eureka.”

While Knox had a seamless pregnancy this round, she noted it wasn’t as easy once they got back from the hospital. “Chris spent the first day at least … you couldn’t help me because you got some sort of stomach bug,” Knox recalled.

She remembered “double troubling” solo for the first few days much to her chagrin. “My biggest concern at that moment was making sure the baby didn’t get sick. Basically, I was like, ‘Chris stay away from the baby,’” Knox added. “Now that I think about it, those were some rough days.”

Once the family was back to being healthy, Knox said that things started to come together. That ease has extended to big sister Eureka. “Eureka has been such a freaking champ. She has been so sweet to him since she met him,” she continued.

Knox was thrust into the spotlight in 2007 when she was accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while they were studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison after she and then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were both convicted of the crime despite a lack of evidence.

In 2011, an appellate court found the former couple not guilty, but they were again found guilty three years later during a retrial. The Supreme Court of Cassation, which is the highest court in Italy, ruled in 2015 that the murder case was without foundation, and they were both exonerated.

Rudy Guede was sentenced in 2008 to 30 years for Kercher’s murder after his DNA was identified at the crime scene. His sentence was later reduced, and he was released from prison in November 2021.

Just weeks after welcoming her second baby, Knox announced via social media that she is “on trial in Italy again.” However, she noted in October that it was a “good thing” because it will hopefully get her a full acquittal from her “wrongful accusation of slander.” (She was exonerated for the murder charge, but the Italian courts upheld her slander conviction after she wrongfully implicated bar owner Patrick Lumumba in the murder.)