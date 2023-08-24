Amanda Knox and Husband Christopher Robinson’s Relationship Timeline

Amanda Knox has dealt with a wrongful murder conviction and brutal tabloid coverage for much of her adult life, but she and husband Christopher Robinson have maintained a loving marriage and started a growing family.

Knox, who was born and raised in Washington, was thrust into a blinding media spotlight in 2007 after being accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher, while studying abroad in Perugia, Italy. Knox and her then-boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were both convicted of the crime despite a lack of evidence. Knox was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

However, an appellate court found the former couple not guilty in 2011. They were later retried and found guilty again in 2014. In March 2015, the Supreme Court of Cassation, which is the highest court in Italy, ruled that the murder case was without foundation.

Following her exoneration, Knox went on to become a criminal justice activist and write a book about her experience. She’s also been the subject of a Netflix documentary and Lifetime film.

Knox met Robinson in 2015 while working for the West Seattle Herald and being tasked with writing a review of his book — and the rest is history.

Keep scrolling to see Knox and Robinson’s relationship timeline:

2015

Knox and Robinson began dating after they met while the journalist was writing a review for his book War of the Encyclopaedists. According to the Daily Mail, the pair moved in together the following year.

2018

After three years of dating, Robinson popped the question to Knox with an extraterrestrial-themed proposal.

“I had been thinking about this, but it’s … already happened in the future … it’s happening now … I don’t have a ring, but I do have a big rock,” Robinson said to Knox in a video shared via YouTube in November 2018. “Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and then even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?”

Knox gave an enthusiastic yes and the twosome shared a kiss. One month later, Robinson and Knox secretly tied the knot in a legal ceremony before having their official celebration two years later.

2020

Knox and Robinson walked down the aisle in March 2020 in an outer space-themed wedding ceremony which was dubbed “The Knox Robinson Coalescence,” per The Cut. E! News reported that Knox donned Princess Leia–style buns and a yellow jumpsuit for the occasion, while even guests also wore costumes.

Following their wedding, the duo began hosting their podcast series “Labyrinths” in which they “[get] lost and found again through compassionate interviews, philosophical rants, and playful debate with fascinating people.”

2021

Knox and Robinson welcomed their first child, daughter Eureka, in August 2021. After giving birth, Knox said that she wanted to keep her daughter’s life private.

“Since my exoneration, I’ve struggled to reclaim my identity and protect the people I love from being exploited as tabloid content,” she wrote via Instagram in October 2021. “It’s not easy, and I often feel like I’m trying to invent good choices out of bad whole cloth. I know that I cannot 100% protect my daughter from the kind of treatment I’ve suffered, but I’m doing the best I can. Which is why this will be the only picture of her I will ever share on social media. I’m so grateful to everyone who has wished @emceecarbon and I well on our journey to parenthood. Thank you for believing in us.”

2023

Two years later, Knox subtly announced that she and Robinson were expecting their second child. “Pregspreading,” she captioned a picture of herself sitting on a park bench wearing a floral jumpsuit that showed off her growing belly.