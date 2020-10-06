The road to recovery. Casey “Quigley” Goode’s husband, Alex Goode, detailed their son Max’s symptoms after the infant tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Mama and Max will stay in the PICU again tonight,” the branding coach said on his Monday, October 5, Instagram Story. “He is on oxygen, but his temperature and blood pressure are normal.”

Alex went on to thank his and the American Idol alum’s followers for their support, adding, “As is to be expected, Casey is completely overwhelmed and exhausted. She’s been in isolation with Max for the last three days in the ICU so she is mentally and spiritually drained. We’ll get through this. It’ll be all Goode.”

The “Beginning of Anything” singer, 32, first shared their 2-week-old’s COVID-19 diagnosis in a Sunday, October 4, Instagram slideshow.

“We took him into the ER after he was running a fever in the middle of the night,” Casey wrote. “We had confirmation that he was exposed from direct contact with a medical professional who had cared for him earlier in the week. This has been a total shock to us.”

On her Instagram Story, the Minnesota native went on to write, “I’m here by myself and I’m trying to stay really strong for him, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen. … His fever has broken, but he has to be on oxygen for awhile.”

Alex shared the news in a post of his own at the time. “We are in good spirits, but we could also use some positive vibes,” the new dad wrote.

“You got this! Everything is going to be okay!” Tia Mowry commented, while Bachelor’s Jade Roper wrote, “Oh sweet, Max. So sorry, sending love and healing.”

The couple announced in April that they were starting a family. Max arrived in September and spent eight days in the NICU after not “crying or moving much when he came out.”

The season 8 contestant brought her baby boy home on September 26, gushing via Instagram: “Definitely one of the best days of my life.”