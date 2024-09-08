Amy Adams turned the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of Nightbitch into a family affair.

Adams, 50, arrived on the Saturday, September 7, red carpet with her husband, Darren Le Gallo, and their daughter, Aviana, in tow. The actress stunned in a custom embellished navy Prada gown, while Le Gallo, 50, and Aviana, 14, both opted for black ensembles. The teenager stood between her parents as they posed for a family portrait.

Adams was adamant about including Aviana on the special occasion.

“Parts of it I’m excited to share with her, being that it’s her mom I’m gonna be a little bit more protective of certain aspects of the filmmaking,” the Big Eyes star told People on Saturday. “I think what I want her to know about my experience of motherhood is how much she’s enriched my life and made me the woman that I am today.”

Adams added, “I tell her that all the time, but it’s true and I’m glad that she’s here tonight to get to celebrate with me.”

Adams both stars in and produced Nightbitch, which was adapted from Rachel Yoder’s novel of the same name. In the film and book, a stay-at-home mother decides to leave her role to seek a new chapter in her life. Her nightly routine soon takes a surrealist turn as maternal instincts start to manifest in canine form.

Adams, for her part, has long been vocal about the importance of Aviana watching her balancing parenthood and her acting career.

“I want [Aviana] to know that it is not just women that can soar, she can soar and she needs to find her own light. I know she is on that path,” the Disenchanted actress told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “That is something that I need to remind her. No light that shines on me creates a shadow for her to stand in.”

Adams and Le Gallo, who have been married since 2015, primarily keep their home life with Aviana separate from the limelight.

“I tend to wear very little makeup at home because when my daughter was even younger she saw me putting on makeup and she said, ‘You look like Amy Adams when you do that — I just want you to be Mom,’” Adams previously told The Guardian in 2016. “So I said, ‘You got it, honey.’ She really did [notice a distinction.]”

Adams continued at the time, “When I was getting made up, she felt that was somehow attached to another part of my life and she just wanted me. But it got to the point where every time I’d take a shower she’d be like, ‘Mommy, are you going to work?’ I was like, ‘I guess I need to shower more often if she thinks I only shower when I’m going to work.’”